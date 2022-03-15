NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RevSpring, a leading provider of healthcare engagement and payment solutions, today announced a new channel optimization score called RevSpring Engage™. This predictive score, which enables providers to personalize engagement channels to each patient, represents another major step forward in RevSpring's ability to leverage intelligence to improve patient experience and optimize outcomes for patients.
RevSpring Engage prescribes the right channels based on individualized attributes and behavior appropriate to the outcome. Engage informs a personalized combination of print and digital channels (text, email, phone) based on an understanding of patients and the actions they take.
As an example, Engage determines what channels are more or less likely to drive certain patients to pay their balance. RevSpring will use Engage scores in the OmniBrain™ to prioritize channels to inspire patient action in personalized journeys for payment, preservice engagement, and other use cases. Engage can also be used to inform channel engagement for other RevSpring products, such as PersonaPay™ or Talksoft®, or as a stand-alone solution.
"We know that some patients respond best to a certain channel, or combination of channels, and those channels may vary based on the call to action," said Michelle Perez, director of analytics at RevSpring. "We don't want to overwhelm patients by simply using more channels. We want to use the right channels to deliver the best patient experience, without wasting touches, for the right reasons. Engage allows us to do that."
Using a precise combination of channels based on an understanding of patients and the actions they take, Engage can be used to inform patient engagement journeys for billing and payments, the delivery of estimates, surveys, patient intake forms, and more.
"As healthcare organizations evolve their engagement strategies and add channels, it becomes increasingly difficult to understand how each individual patient interacts, what channels are effective for which patients, and what combination of channels most effectively drives patient action," said Scott MacKenzie, CEO at RevSpring. "Using a precise combination of channels is instrumental in delivering a personalized patient experience, giving patients the sense you understand how they wish to interact."
One primary benefit of patient journey analytics is to eliminate unused, underused, and expensive points of interaction to reduce costs. Engage informs the utilization of channels to drive that benefit. By letting data drive the best channel for the journey, RevSpring helps providers adjust engagement campaigns quickly to optimize results. This shift to highly effective channel patterns eliminates wasted outreach and underperforming channels.
RevSpring will demonstrate Engage during the HIMSS2022 Global Health Conference & Exhibition in Orlando, FL, March 15-17. RevSpring will demo Engage working within the OmniBrain as part of an integrated patient experience journey that transforms patient engagement into a more unified, individualized patient experience everywhere. Visit RevSpring at booth #2279.
About RevSpring
RevSpring leads the market in patient engagement and payment solutions that inspire patients to participate in and pay for their healthcare. The company has built the industry's most comprehensive and impactful suite of patient engagement, OmniChannel communications and payment solutions backed by behavior analysis, propensity-to-pay scoring, contextual messaging, and user experience best practices. Using proprietary data analytics to tailor the engagement from preservice to post-service, RevSpring improves the patient experience and outcomes for providers and their patients. To learn more, visit revspringinc.com/healthcare.
