NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RevSpring, the leading provider of healthcare engagement and payment solutions, today announced that OmniBrain™—a powerful and advanced OmniChannel patient journey orchestration platform that engages patients based on provider goals and patient behavior—will support preservice patient engagement, empowering patients to prepare for their care and financial obligations.
Using a precise combination of channels based on an understanding of patients and the actions they take, OmniBrain expands to preservice engagement scenarios, inspiring patients to view, understand, and take action on their estimate, complete patient intake and pre-registration forms, participate in patient satisfaction surveys, and more.
When used in revenue cycle applications post-care, RevSpring's patient journey analytics approach helps healthcare organizations improve patient response and optimize patient experience. For example, patients respond an average of six days faster and twice as often as single channel engagement, and self-serve 20% to 50% more often. These results are made possible by the intelligent use of digital channels, together with print, which have a reach of more than 90% and opt out rates under 1.5%.
"As providers pursue a digital front door strategy to distinguish their brand and patient experience by making it easy for patients to interact and self-serve, it's critical to enable digital access everywhere," said Kristen Jacobsen, vice president of marketing and OmniChannel engagement at RevSpring. "But channel coordination needs to be smart, or you risk overwhelming patients. As we activate preservice use cases in the OmniBrain, we'll help providers engage their patients strategically based on how they truly interact, using the combination of channels that most effectively drive patient action."
One primary benefit of patient journey analytics is to eliminate unused, underused, and more expensive points of interaction to reduce costs. OmniBrain allows healthcare organizations to see and influence the engagement paths patients select, the actions they take, and the results they drive. By letting data drive the best journey, and visualizing performance in real time, RevSpring helps providers adjust engagement campaigns quickly to optimize results. This shift to highly effective channel patterns eliminates wasted outreach and underperforming channels.
"The importance of patient experience isn't limited to any one point of interaction in the healthcare journey, and the strategies that are critical to making that experience personal and excellent are universal," said RevSpring CEO Scott MacKenzie. "OmniBrain lets providers use one common platform for all patient engagement use cases. Using a coordinated approach, patients save time, respond faster, and use the channels that are most convenient for them everywhere, which secures their satisfaction and loyalty."
OmniBrain advances patient engagement capabilities for healthcare providers with the ability to:
- Define patient personas (audiences) using data to categorize groups of patients for which there is a common goal
- Build engagement journeys (based on personas) for patients and apply the appropriate communication channels using analytics to drive desired actions
- Clearly reveal performance of the journeys to drill down and optimize results
RevSpring will unveil OmniBrain preservice journeys during the HIMSS2022 Global Health Conference & Exhibition in Orlando, FL, March 15-17. RevSpring will demo OmniBrain as part of an integrated patient experience journey that transforms patient engagement into a more unified, individualized patient experience everywhere. Visit RevSpring at booth #2279.
About RevSpring
RevSpring leads the market in patient engagement and payment solutions that inspire patients to participate in and pay for their healthcare. The company has built the industry's most comprehensive and impactful suite of patient engagement, OmniChannel communications and payment solutions backed by behavior analysis, propensity-to-pay scoring, contextual messaging, and user experience best practices. Using proprietary data analytics to tailor the engagement from preservice to post-service, RevSpring improves the patient experience and outcomes for providers and their patients. To learn more, visit revspringinc.com/healthcare.
