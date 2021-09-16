NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RevSpring, the leading provider of consumer engagement and payment solutions, today announced its new document change management tool, RevSpring Composer™. Composer empowers both clients and RevSpring support staff to create new, and make changes to existing, document templates with a simple point and click approach. This enables users to quickly adjust, review and approve materials before printing for superior quality, integrity and speed.
Composer is ideal for clients that send a wide variety of documents and/or must adhere to compliance requirements. Within minutes, users can adjust specific document parameters, including logos, images, disclosures, or variable data, such as company names and return mail address. RevSpring staff and clients themselves can update or create new templates in response to changing needs.
"RevSpring is delighted to offer state-of-the-art self-service capabilities for our print clients and team members," said Lino Carnesecca, CTO, print technology. "Composer gives them the capability to change any number of document templates, while ensuring the template meets their exact specifications, all from the convenience of their computer."
Composer ensures the highest level of quality and accuracy in many ways:
- Multiple permission levels: Users can be granted access to only the precise set of change capabilities based on need and authority.
- Change management safeguards: Admins can lock down certain areas in the document that cannot be edited without the proper permissions, to ensure quality control.
- An efficient approval process: Permissioned users can review and approve document changes without leaving Composer.
- Targeted communications: With the flexibility and ease of customizing documents, users can rapidly adapt to changing needs.
In addition to empowering customers to make their own changes, RevSpring's support and implementation teams also leverage Composer as they create new templates or take requests for template updates. Using Composer helps RevSpring teams accelerate their completion time while adhering to each customer's specific requirements.
About RevSpring
RevSpring leads the market in financial communications and payment solutions that inspire action—from the front office, to the back office, to the collections office. North America's leading healthcare organizations, revenue cycle management, and accounts receivables management companies trust RevSpring to maximize their financial results through dynamic and personalized print, online, phone, email, and text communications and payment options. Using proprietary data analytics that tailor engagement workflows to fit individual circumstances and preferences, RevSpring solutions improve the consumer financial experience and drive better outcomes. To learn more, visit revspringinc.com.
