NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RevSpring, the leading provider of healthcare engagement and payment solutions, today announced OmniBrain™—a powerful and advanced OmniChannel patient engagement platform designed specifically for healthcare organizations to orchestrate and optimize patient engagement journeys based on provider goals and patient behavior. OmniBrain executes intelligent, coordinated patient communications that inspire patients to act by delivering precise, individualized journeys using a tailored combination of print and digital channels (text, email, IVR, portal) based on understanding of patients and the actions they take.
OmniBrain allows healthcare organizations to literally see and influence the engagement paths patients select, the actions they take, and the results they drive. By letting data drive the best journey, and visualizing performance in real time, RevSpring helps providers adjust engagement campaigns quickly to optimize results. This includes increasing payments, improving response rates for patient tasks, shifting to highly effective channel patterns, and eliminating wasted outreach and underperforming channels.
"As healthcare organizations evolve their engagement strategies and add channels, it becomes increasingly difficult to understand how each individual patient interacts, what channels are effective for which patients, and what combination of channels most effectively drives patient action," said Kristen Jacobsen, vice president of marketing and OmniChannel engagement at RevSpring. "We're thrilled to apply the proven power of customer journey analytics to the unique engagement challenges that healthcare providers face with their patients to eliminate complexity, increase performance, and deliver engagement optimization at scale."
As an example, OmniBrain determines what channels or combination of channels are most effective to engage certain patients to pay their balance. If OmniBrain reveals that some patients respond best to a certain channel, or combination of channels, the OmniBrain can prioritize other communications via those channels or patterns, as well.
RevSpring manages more than 1.5 billion communications annually across every channel on behalf of its customers. A key differentiator of the OmniBrain solution is its ability to analyze and help customers understand patient behavior across points of interaction and across channels, including printed communications.
"As providers seek to increase patient engagement and control costs, patients clamor for streamlined, effective digital interactions that save time," said RevSpring CEO Scott MacKenzie. "But we know that patients respond to different things, interact with different channels, and sometimes still prefer print for healthcare communications. Our innovative use of intelligence, digital leadership and market-leading position in print are foundational to the launch of this transformative engagement platform for healthcare. We're excited to bring it to market and to our customers."
RevSpring continues to provide breakthrough healthcare industry technology with OmniBrain, which orchestrates an engaging experience of communication channels based on how patients behave. OmniBrain scales from small organizations to providers with hundreds of thousands of patients to create and continuously refine engagement strategies that deliver the right messages at the right times with precision using the right channels. Simplicity and clarity allow customers to change strategies quickly and respond to changing patient information and business needs.
OmniChannel communication in a typical outreach effort can include countless appropriate delivery combinations based on unique patient journeys. OmniBrain simplifies this complexity by building unique engagement strategies based on highly individualized patient personas. Touchpoints and channels are influenced by each customer's desired outcomes and each patient's demographics and engagement tendencies. This individually tailored approach—powered by advanced data analytics—is proven to optimize results.
OmniBrain advances patient engagement capabilities for healthcare providers with the following capabilities:
- Define patient personas (audiences) using data to categorize groups of patients for which there is a common goal
- Build engagement journeys (based on personas) for patients and apply the appropriate communication channels using analytics to drive desired actions
- Clearly reveal performance of the journeys in order to drill down and optimize results
OmniBrain is one of a series of new products RevSpring is announcing during the HIMSS2021 Global Health Conference & Exhibition in Las Vegas, NV, August 9-12. RevSpring will demo OmniBrain as part of an integrated patient experience journey that transforms patient engagement into a more unified, individualized patient experience. Visit RevSpring at booth #6632 or our virtual site here.
About RevSpring
RevSpring leads the market in financial engagement and payment solutions that inspire patients to participate in and pay for their healthcare. The company has built the industry's most comprehensive and impactful suite of patient engagement, OmniChannel communications and payment solutions backed by behavior analysis, propensity-to-pay scoring, contextual messaging, and user experience best practices. Using proprietary data analytics to tailor the engagement from pre-service to post-service, RevSpring improves the financial experience and outcomes for providers and their patients. To learn more, visit revspringinc.com/healthcare.
Media Contact
Kate Leitao, RevSpring, 6103243830, kleitao@revspringinc.com
Kellie Kennedy, The Harbinger Group, 312.933.4903, kelliek@theharbingergroup.com
SOURCE RevSpring