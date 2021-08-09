NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RevSpring, the leading provider of healthcare engagement and payment solutions, today announced the expansion of its Arrived™ check-in solutions, with a dynamic digital solution that automates patient intake and allows patients to use the device in their hand to complete the intake process from anywhere. Arrived™ Patient Intake eliminates the need for paper forms to improve data quality, consistency, and overall patient experience while also increasing office efficiency.
Arrived Patient Intake works seamlessly with RevSpring's pre-service staff-facing solutions, which combines data and processes that are often disparate. That leads to wasted time, data gaps, and an inconsistent experience for patients. With the expansion to include Patient Intake, Arrived now spans the full range of a patient's pre-service healthcare experience, from appointment reminders to billing communications and everything in between, such as online check-in, co-payments, estimates, and pre-service payments.
Digital patient intake forms are a key part of the new Arrived solution set, reducing the form-filling burden on patients. Known information is pre-filled, forms are organized into packets, and conditional logic for sections and questions simplify the form completion process. Sessions are persistent, so the patient can begin filling out forms in one session, and finish them later without losing any information, for a smooth hand-off, even on a different device. The data entered into the forms can be posted back into the host system at the field or document level, creating information sharing across applications that is accurate and connected across touchpoints.
"Combining Arrived Patient Intake with our True Access™ patient access tools, you have the dual benefits of a workflow solution for the registration staff and, and an engagement solution for the patients, and the two are working together, hand in hand," said Howard Bright, VP of patient engagement at RevSpring. "Most vendors serve only one side well, while RevSpring combines the power and intelligence of both for a connected pre-service experience. We don't stop there. Our strong experience in back-end payment solutions is leveraged and integrated into pre-service to create the most seamless, intelligent payment journey for the patient."
A responsive design makes Arrived compatible with any digital device and engages patients through intelligent, individualized messaging. Patients arrive prepared and informed for their visit with forms completed, check-in instructions understood, and financial obligation and payment options available. Accurate registration captured during intake then enables increased up-front collections and streamlined check-in flow. The end result is a consistent, individualized experience for patients and increased office efficiency for providers.
"RevSpring continues to lead the patient financial communications industry with innovative solutions for providers and patients," said RevSpring CEO Scott MacKenzie. "We are delighted to provide the most comprehensive and connected solution set, spanning patient intake and patient access to payment services. This means we can create the most seamless, intelligent patient payment journey while meaningfully contributing to our customers' bottom line and overall efficiency."
Flexible and modular, Arrived Patient Intake encompasses a solution set that can be mixed and matched to fit existing workflows and architecture and to work with and complement EHR functionality. A modern, one-stop-shop interface provides consistency for the patient across all touchpoints through automation and standardization of patient intake steps, including:
- Clinical intake forms
- Registration data
- E-signatures
- Consent capture
- Co-pay collection
- Insurance card capture
- Drivers license capture
- Document uploading
- Talksoft® Appointment Reminders and patient messaging
- Patient check-in process
- Eligibility and patient data validation
- Patient satisfaction surveys
Patient Intake forms can also be embedded into other products and applications, such as the RevSpring True Access portal, PersonaPay™ self-service portal, or as a stand-alone.
Arrived Patient Intake is one of a series of new products RevSpring announced during the HIMSS2021 Global Health Conference & Exhibition in Las Vegas, NV, August 9-12. RevSpring will demo Arrived as part of an integrated patient experience journey that transforms patient engagement into a more unified, individualized patient experience. Visit RevSpring at booth #6632 or our virtual site here.
About RevSpring
RevSpring leads the market in financial communications and payment solutions that inspire patients to participate in and pay for their healthcare. The company has built the industry's most comprehensive and impactful suite of patient engagement, OmniChannel communications and payment solutions backed by behavior analysis, propensity-to-pay scoring, contextual messaging, and user experience best practices. Using proprietary data analytics to tailor the engagement from pre-service to post-service, we improve the financial experience and outcomes for providers and their patients. To learn more, visit revspringinc.com/healthcare.
