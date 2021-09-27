PHOENIX, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading, Phoenix-based, specialty finance lender, RevTek Capital, announces new partnership with Chicago Atlantic that plans to deploy $250 million in credit facilities to recurring revenue SaaS businesses across the US.
RevTek Capital announced today's launch of a new credit partnership with Chicago Atlantic Group. The partnership will enable RevTek to continue its steady expansion of recurring revenue-based lending programs https://www.revtekcapital.com/revenue-based-financing/ to tech-enabled businesses in the rapidly growing Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Industry (https://www.revtekcapital.com/saas-financing/) Plans are to invest $250 million over the next four years.
Since its inception, RevTek Capital has created more than $500 million in realized enterprise value for its borrowers. The new partnership will allow RevTek to continue its mission to "grow its customers' business, not own their businesses."
"Chicago Atlantic is an ideal partner to support our growth," said Scott Peters, Managing Partner of RevTek Capital. "They understand our business and the markets we serve, providing the support necessary to efficiently meet the high demand for capital in the rapidly expanding, high-growth, recurring revenue industry, where access to traditional capital is limited."
RevTek Capital will provide capital ranging from $500,000 to $15 million to smaller, established companies with predictable recurring revenue to accelerate their growth and maximize enterprise value for its owners. The RevTek advantage offers lines of credit to accelerate growth, where access to traditional debt is limited and institutional equity is highly dilutive to business owners.
"We believe the combination of strong underwriting, product innovation, and a top-notch management team is a great recipe for success," said Andreas Bodmeier, Partner of Chicago Atlantic Group. "We are excited to add this partnership to our portfolio of high-quality, rapidly growing platforms."
"We are privileged to have Andreas and the Chicago Atlantic team as an exclusive partner on our growth journey," said Scott Peters. "This new partnership is key to bringing more of our expertise and capital to business owners looking to build that 'next best' product and service while preserving their equity stake."
About RevTek Capital
RevTek Capital is a leading specialty finance company, leveraging years of early-stage lending and investing in providing a focused credit solution to emerging, predictable recurring revenue/subscription-based businesses across the country. Our goal is to help entrepreneurs grow their businesses while maximizing enterprise value for owners and their management teams. To learn more about RevTek Capital, please visit http://www.revtekcapital.com.
About Chicago Atlantic Group
Chicago Atlantic Group ("Chicago Atlantic") is a private market investment firm combining deep expertise with an entrepreneurial approach to multi-asset class investing. Founded in 2018 by Tony Cappell, John Mazarakis, and Andreas Bodmeier, the firm seeks to capitalize on North American investment opportunities that are time-sensitive, complex, or in dislocated markets, where risk is fundamentally mispriced. Chicago Atlantic combines out-of-the-box thinking and modern technology with proven underwriting to provide investors risk-adjusted returns exceeding traditional markets. The focus is on industries that have limited access to bank financing or seek to avoid regulations and bureaucracy associated with traditional lenders. To learn more about Chicago Atlantic Group, please visit http://www.chicagoatlantic.com.
Media Contact
