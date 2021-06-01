SAN MATEO, Calif. and LAKELAND, Fla., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Revvo Technologies, a Silicon Valley based advanced smart tire technology and predictive data analytics company, today announced that it has deployed its leading-edge tire technology solution with the City of Lakeland in Florida.
The pilot deployment with the City of Lakeland is focused on improving operational efficiency, safety, and costs associated with tire-related downtime. Operating a solid waste fleet has many challenges, one of which is ensuring tires are inspected and safe for use. Tire conditions are often poorly documented in pre and post trip inspections and missed issues can lead to downtime or costly road calls during service.
"Being able to see our tire status in real-time on top of scheduled pre and post trip tire inspections will not only help improve the efficiency of our tire vendor but should help reduce tire related downtime and road calls" says Gary McLean, Fleet Manager for the City of Lakeland.
Revvo has developed technology that captures data from every rotation of every tire to determine the remaining life of each tire, discover causes of significant wear, and alert fleet management of actions to prolong each tire's life. Revvo's smart tire platform automatically identifies the tires on vehicles in need of service, repair, or replacement, thus reducing both technician time and vehicle downtime. Fleet operators are also provided with real-time alerts whenever a tire on a vehicle in-service is experiencing an issue. This gives drivers the chance to move the vehicle to safety, avoiding danger and risk.
"At Revvo, one of our top goals is always to promote safety. We are grateful to deploy our Smart and Connected tire platform with the City of Lakeland to ensure the safety and compliance of their vehicles" says Sunjay Dodani, CEO of Revvo Technologies.
Revvo is a real-time remote tire management solution that provides visibility into the status and condition of a vehicle's tires by making them smart and connected. This allows operators and drivers to increase vehicle uptime, optimize operational efficiency and improve safety.
