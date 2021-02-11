OTTAWA, Ontario, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rewind today announced the acquisition of BackHub, the leading Backup-as-a-Service (BaaS) software for GitHub repositories. The strategic purchase expands Rewind's reach and is another significant milestone in the company's mission to protect businesses by backing up their cloud data.
BackHub, a backup service for GitHub, currently protects data for over 1000 customers. GitHub, a subsidiary of Microsoft, is the largest host of source code in the world with over 40 million users and 190 million repositories. It presents a significant opportunity for BaaS products due to the importance of data and compliance with internal and external policies. According to GitHub, 72% of the Fortune 50 are entrusting their code frameworks to the company. Effective immediately, all BackHub customers will now be part of the Rewind portfolio.
"GitHub is one of the most popular SaaS applications in the world, trusted by millions to host their source code," said Mike Potter, CEO and co-founder of Rewind. "Adding BackHub to our growing portfolio of backup products aligns perfectly with our vision of protecting all the vital data businesses use every day."
Launched in 2014, BackHub saves and protects code and associated metadata of both public and private GitHub repositories. The tool can generate audit logs for compliance and gives users the ability to clone from BackHub directly. During initial partnership discussions, both companies discovered shared values and a vision to protect the cloud. These discussions quickly evolved into BackHub joining Rewind's quickly expanding portfolio. As part of the acquisition, BackHub's team will join Rewind, continuing to help grow and expand the GitHub product.
"Rewind shares our value of prioritizing customer satisfaction and our vision to protect every line of code in their repositories," said Daniel Heitz, founder and CEO of BackHub. "We are excited to join a growing organization that is poised to make a dramatic impact in data management and protection."
SaaS providers back up their own cloud infrastructure but do not make account-level, business-critical information (such as sales, marketing and financial data) available to their users. According to a recent Oracle report, while half of the businesses surveyed plan to have all their data in the cloud in the next two years, most cloud users have lost data. Rewind gives businesses of all sizes immediate access to usable, comprehensive backups so they can quickly recover from a tiny data-entry error or a massive data disaster.
Recently closing a USD $15 million Series A round of financing led by Inovia Capital, with Ridge Ventures and Bessemer Venture Partners participating, Rewind continues to execute on its strategic objective of offering a BaaS solution for every major SaaS tool used in today's technology stack. Rewind currently provides BaaS solutions for BigCommerce, QuickBooks Online, Shopify, and Shopify Plus, protecting over 33 billion data points globally. Rewind aims to bring new data protection solutions to market faster than any other BaaS provider.
Since 2015, Rewind has been on a mission to help businesses protect their SaaS and cloud data. Today, over 80,000 customers in more than 100 countries use Rewind's top-reviewed apps and support to ensure their software-as-as-service applications run uninterrupted. The Rewind platform enables companies to back up, restore and copy the critical data that drives their business.
