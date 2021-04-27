OTTAWA, Ontario, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rewind today announced the launch of Backups for Trello, an automated backup and on-demand data recovery tool that protects Trello boards and all associated data. An industry leader in cloud backups with established support for primary SaaS applications including BigCommerce, GitHub, QuickBooks Online and Shopify, Rewind's newest Backup-as-a-Service (BaaS) tool, Backups for Trello, expands the company's cloud backup services to core project management and productivity needs.
"We put an awful lot of trust in our apps with almost everything being in the cloud," said Scott Friesen, Trello Consultant with Simpletivity. "If your data gets corrupted, your chances of getting it back or getting it fixed in short order may be limited or non-existent. Using Rewind Backups for Trello will give you the assurance that nothing is broken forever."
A project management and cloud productivity leader, Trello helps more than 50 million registered users worldwide manage everything from major project details to microtasks. Backups for Trello provides an essential service for Trello users, giving them constant and controllable protection over their cloud data. Rewind helps Trello users improve their team's workflow by avoiding any unnecessary loss of valuable data – automatically backing up Trello boards, lists, cards, checklists, custom fields, labels, and attachments.
"This is an incredible milestone for Rewind, as we are one step closer to fulfilling our vision of protecting all the vital data businesses use every day," said Mike Potter, CEO and co-founder of Rewind. "Whether it's a company's financials, ongoing projects, code base, or an ecommerce store, we are quickly building backup solutions that will ensure businesses of all sizes are protected."
Today's SaaS platforms go to great lengths to ensure their software is working at all times, but they make no guarantees that the data businesses upload and create will always be accessible. According to a recent Oracle report, over 75% of cloud users have lost data at some point. Rewind gives companies that rely on SaaS the ability to quickly recover from a tiny mistake or a massive data disaster.
"Rewind Backups for Trello gives me the confidence that the time invested in managing our work in Trello is secure and backed up," said Peter Bonoff, Operations Manager for premium furniture vendor Curran Online. "I feel relieved knowing my data is protected."
Rewind plans to significantly expand its product offering over the coming year through product development and acquisitions. Currently protecting over 33 billion data points globally, Rewind aims to bring new data protection solutions to market faster than any other Backup-as-a-Service provider.
Since 2015, Rewind has been on a mission to help businesses protect their SaaS and cloud data. Today, over 80,000 customers in more than 100 countries trust Rewind's top-reviewed apps and support to ensure their software-as-a-service applications run uninterrupted. The Rewind platform enables companies to back up, restore, and copy the critical data that drives their business.
