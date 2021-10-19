OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rewind, a backup and restoration tool for Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), announced today its successful completion of the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2, Type 1 audit. Conducted by Moss Adams, this verification ensures that Rewind's data control objectives and activities meet the SOC 2 standards for security and confidentiality.
Rewind backs up over 53 billion data points in top cloud apps such as BigCommerce, GitHub, QuickBooks Online, Shopify, Shopify Plus, and Trello for customers in more than 100 countries. As more leading brands turn to Rewind to ensure data and business continuity, establishing the integrity of Rewind's systems to securely store and process user data is essential.
"The SOC 2 Type 1 certification is another step in Rewind's mission to backup the cloud," said Mike Potter, co-founder and CEO of Rewind. "As more businesses turn to SaaS applications to run daily operations and grow value for stakeholders, they need the assurance that the data they rely on will always be available."
Today's announcement comes on the heels of a USD $65 million Series B round of financing led by New York-based global private equity and venture capital firm Insight Partners. The latest round will allow Rewind to scale its workforce and the number of SaaS platforms it supports with backup and restoration tools. Rewind is filling the data continuity gap in SaaS tools dictated by the Shared Responsibility Model. SaaS platforms protect the data that powers their cloud infrastructure but lack the ability to restore lost user data, such as sales, marketing and code repositories, which are vital to business operations.
Rewind plans to achieve SOC 2 Type 2 certification in the first quarter of 2022.
About Rewind
Since 2015, Rewind has been on a mission to help businesses protect their SaaS and cloud data. Today, over 100,000 customers in more than 100 countries use Rewind's top-reviewed apps and support to ensure their software-as-a-service applications run uninterrupted. The Rewind platform enables companies to back up, restore, and copy the critical data that drives their business.
