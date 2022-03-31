Rewind Expands Cloud Backup Solution Portfolio with Addition of Backups for Jira
OTTAWA, Ontario, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rewind today announced the launch of Backups for Jira, an automated backup and on-demand data recovery tool that protects a Jira Cloud Instance and all associated data. The addition of Backups for Jira strengthens Rewind's extensive suite of cloud backup and recovery solutions, which already provides comprehensive support for BigCommerce, GitHub, Microsoft 365, QuickBooks Online, Shopify, Shopify Plus, and Trello.
"Millions of teams rely on Atlassian's cloud products every day to power companies from the youngest startup to the largest Fortune 100 enterprises," said Matt Sonefeldt, Head of Atlassian Ventures. "We invested in Rewind's Series B round because we share the belief that SaaS data should always be accessible for all the businesses that rely on it."
Today there are over 200,000 Atlassian customers relying on its products, with more than 60% of the Fortune 500 using Jira Software in the cloud. Backups for Jira can be installed and set up in minutes without any complicated configurations. Users can rapidly restore data across Jira including in Projects, Issues, Boards, Epics, Sprints, and more. Pricing of Backups for Jira starts at $4 per user. Learn more here.
As cloud use increases, data recovery becomes more important. A recent report predicts that by 2030, the global SaaS market will top $702 billion, about three times what it is today. Rewind has found that over 40% of SaaS users have already suffered data loss.
"In the coming years, the most successful modern companies will either be SaaS or rely on SaaS, which means they will become increasingly dependent on remote software to run daily operations. Businesses will need to quickly recover when disasters strike," said Mike Potter, CEO and co-founder of Rewind. "We are thrilled to further our mission to protect the vital SaaS tools businesses rely on every day with the launch of Backups for Jira on World Backup Day."
About Rewind
Since 2015, Rewind has been on a mission to help businesses protect their SaaS and cloud data. Over 100,000 customers in more than 100 countries have trusted Rewind's top-reviewed apps and support to ensure their software-as-a-service applications run uninterrupted. The Rewind platform enables companies to back up, restore, and copy the critical data that drives their business.
