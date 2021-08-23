SUNRISE, Fla., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rex 3—a full-service commercial printing agency headquartered in South Florida that serves a global clientele—will begin highlighting its new HP Indigo 12000 Digital Press capabilities to expand print marketing impact of clients and assist rebuilding businesses post-pandemic.
As companies seek to put the pandemic behind them, businesses are beginning to revitalize marketing efforts to reach expanded audiences. Rex 3's capabilities with their new HP Indigo 12000 loaded with advanced 15K features delivers 29-inch format 7-color digital print services within a wide range of special lightweight and heavy substrates and inks.
"Equipped with some of the most versatile technology available in the industry, we believe Rex 3 will continue to be leaders with respect to incorporating and working within new commercial printing trends," said Bill DeAngelis, HP Graphics Solutions Business Development Manager at HP North America.
The HP Indigo Digital Press and 15K value pack for the HP Indigo 12000 are raising the bar for B2 format printing with premium outputs that surpass offset printing, support for thicker substrates of up to 24 pt (600 microns), new high-value color inks including premium white and security inks. These presses are now surpassing offset quality with the sharpest, smoothest, most detailed image quality for superior look, feel, and quicker turnaround times. Rex 3's key printing capabilities—such as short run color, digital point-of-delivery, and data-driven communications with clients—will enable them to maximize this window by providing clients with improved efficiency and more effective control over their customer journey.
Short-run color printing allows for high-quality designs to display across traditional and new print marketing applications—yet on a more cost-effective and efficient production cycle than offset color or other digital short run print methods. HP Indigo print-on-demand lets Rex 3 utilize software that can personalize each of these high-quality short-run color designs, even for the most standardized products within a campaign. Finally, Rex 3 emphasizing data-driven communications allows the company to gather direct knowledge of their customer base through print marketing materials, while also providing an ongoing call-to-action that clients can track.
About Rex 3
Founded in 1959 as Rex Engraving, Rex 3 has since gone on to become the top commercial printing company in South Florida and a leader in print and mail marketing services around the world. The company specializes in industries such as travel, tourism, real estate, retail, pharmaceutical, education, and publishing; but Rex 3's team of over 200 employees can assist any business with their print, packaging or mail marketing needs at a moment's notice.
Rex 3 utilizes the unique styles of printing presses with over a hundred other different technologies to create the highest quality visuals possible for use across high-volume print marketing campaigns. The abundance of equipment paired with high-end software for prepress production permits a digital resource management strategy that allows even the largest brands aligned with Rex 3 to get more out of campaigns with their existing assets.
Clients of Rex 3 range from prominent Fortune 1000 companies to smaller independent firms that operate locally in the South Florida area. The company also operates support centers in New York City and Ireland. For more information on how Rex 3 can assist your business with its ongoing marketing efforts, request a quote today.
