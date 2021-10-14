SUNRISE, Fla., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- International print marketing firm Rex Three is proud to announce it has been named the 17th fastest-growing company in South Florida. In the past two years, Rex 3 has seen 42.86% revenue growth and now employs approximately 250 employees.
"We are honored to be one of South Florida's fastest-growing companies," said German Bermudez, Director of Sales at Rex 3. "It is a privilege to be trusted to provide high-quality print marketing and mailing solutions to businesses in South Florida and beyond. As a family-owned business, we are proud to staff 250 employees while steadily continuing to grow."
The recognition in South Florida Business Journal is ranked by two-year revenue growth provided by company representatives and verified by the business' financial executives or third-party accountants. For this ranking, South Florida includes Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.
Rex 3 attributes much of its growth in the last two years to the rapid increase in demand and popularity of collectable trading cards around the world. The company's focus on timely deliveries, informed understanding of customers' needs, and cutting-edge quality control processes allow it to deliver the best print marketing solutions consistently to its customers.
Starting as a small letterpress and photo engraving company in 1959, Rex 3 now operates a 100,000 square ft. print and mail facility. Rex 3's cutting-edge services and dedication to its clients has made Rex 3 one of the top 100 largest commercial printers in North America.
To view the full list of fastest-growing companies, visit the SFBJ website.
About Rex 3
Founded in 1959 as Rex Engraving, Rex 3 has since gone on to become the top commercial printing company in South Florida and a leader in print and mail marketing services around the world. The company specializes in industries such as travel, tourism, real estate, retail, pharmaceutical, education, and publishing; but Rex 3's team of over 200 employees can assist any business with their print, packaging or mail marketing needs at a moment's notice.
Rex 3 utilizes the unique styles of printing presses with over a hundred other different technologies to create the highest quality visuals possible for use across high-volume print marketing campaigns. The abundance of equipment paired with high-end software for prepress production permits a digital resource management strategy that allows even the largest brands aligned with Rex 3 to get more out of campaigns with their existing assets.
Clients of Rex 3 range from prominent Fortune 1000 companies to smaller independent firms that operate locally in the South Florida area. The company also operates support centers in New York City and Ireland. For more information on how Rex 3 can assist your business with its ongoing marketing efforts, request a quote today.
Media Contact
George Eisner, Rex Three, 954-452-8301, sales@rex3.com
SOURCE Rex Three