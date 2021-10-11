SINGAPORE and JAKARTA, Indonesia, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Rey Assurance ("Rey" or "the Company"), the first dedicated and integrated health, life and critical illness insurtech company in Indonesia, announced a strategic partnership with AXA Life & Health Reinsurance Solutions ("ALHRS"). Rey will leverage ALHRS's global expertise in health, life, and critical illness insurance to jointly develop data-driven proprietary products offered through Rey's subscription-based insurance memberships. The portfolio will consist of insurance products designed specifically for Rey's managed care platform (telemedicine, pharmacy and medicine delivery), enhanced by preventative care provided via Rey's comprehensive wellness ecosystem.
As part of the strategic agreement, ALHRS will support Rey's innovative cashless claim platform. Rey's new reimagined cashless claim model will enable its members to access healthcare at any offline providers of their choice, making the existing, restrictive provider network obsolete. In addition, Rey's new cashless claim platform will eliminate tedious admission and discharging process at all healthcare providers. By working together with ALHRS, Rey is making cashless claims a simple and seamless element of its end-to-end, digital insurance experience.
"Indonesians deserve access to optimal, convenient, and affordable insurance and healthcare products to improve and extend their lives," said Evan Tanotogono, Rey CEO and Co-Founder. "Working closely with our partners at AXA enables Rey to recreate how health and life risks should be managed, and to provide new insurance products that have never been offered in Indonesia, with broader intelligence in risk and claims management to benefit our members."
The ALHRS-Rey partnership will develop optimally-priced products, built on Rey's wholistic approach of focusing on care quality, efficacy, and the wellbeing of its members. As a result, Rey's members can benefit from insurance products with more affordable premiums, optimal benefits, and best-in-class convenience. Given their data-driven approach, with multiple healthcare and wellness features integrated, Rey and ALHRS will create products that have never been designed for any market.
Tanotogono added: "Rey's proprietary products, developed together with ALHRS, ensures our members find the best health, life, and critical illness solutions with more cost-effective premiums. Rey's mission is to improve the quality of life of all Indonesians and our offerings are creating the most optimal insurance customer experience."
The collaboration with Rey marks the first time ALHRS has partnered with an insurtech company in Southeast Asia to develop end-to-end integrated digital health, life, and critical illness insurance offerings including telemedicine, pharmacy delivery, and seamless cashless claim experience along with a wellness ecosystem.
Laurent Pochat-Cottilloux, Chief Executive Officer of AXA Life & Health Reinsurance Solutions commented: "We believe that Rey is an ideal insurtech partner to jointly develop a new breed of health, life, and critical illness insurance in Indonesia. What's especially exciting here are the possibilities to gain new insights from the data gathered via Rey's platform, through each step of every Member's journey. We can then feed this back into more innovative products for Rey's Members."
About Rey Assurance Pte Ltd
Headquartered in Jakarta, Rey, led by an executive team with combined ~100 years of insurance industry experience, is the pioneer of a new age of insurance in Indonesia. The Company has redesigned the end-to-end insurance value chain by blending its unique technology platform – including AI, big data analytics, and cashless claim payments – with its proprietary health, life and critical illness insurance policies bundled into subscription-based offers for individuals and groups that eliminate complicated paper-based processes. Rey integrates ground-breaking technologies into its insurance offerings, coupled with its health and wellness ecosystem, via strategic partners encompassing such areas as pharmacy, telemedicine and cashless payment to provide the most holistic insurance offerings in Indonesia designed to improve the wellbeing of its individual and group members throughout all stages of life.
About AXA Life & Health Reinsurance Solutions
AXA Life & Health Reinsurance Solutions is a specialist reinsurance intermediary focusing on health and life risks. ALHRS bridges the market -- insurers, MGA/MGU, insurtech/healthtech, or brokers -- and AXA Group's worldwide life & health reinsurance & operational capabilities by providing a unique blend of consulting, servicing, and reinsurance to support our clients' ambitions. AHLRS brings a "360 degrees" reinsurance proposition which combines risk consultancy, product development, claims handling, international cashless hospital access and services.
