BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Reynen Court, the leader in bringing pre-vetted cloud-based legal technology solutions and eDiscovery software to law firms and legal departments worldwide, has partnered with EmotionTrac. EmotionTrac provides a groundbreaking AI-powered software platform that measures and analyzes emotional reactions to video content in real-time such as depositions or expert witness testimony. The Reynen Court platform, with its powerful control panel and Solution Store provides law firms and corporate legal departments the ability to discover, test, adopt, and manage modern software solutions without sacrificing security or stability.
With a consortium of 20 leading global law firms supporting Reynen Court, their marketplace offers over 100 of the most important software vendors who have been expertly curated to speed the process of sourcing and evaluating new tools. EmotionTrac is one of these vendors and provides law firms and attorneys on-demand digital focus groups that can gather and analyze emotional responses to video content in real-time using artificial intelligence. EmotionTrac's patented software app is a game-changer for the legal profession, significantly reducing the cost and time of conducting typical focus groups while providing data and metrics never before available. Pretrial research often includes focus groups, which normally would be conducted in person. Since COVID, however, online focus groups using new technology have started catching on. With EmotionTrac, digital focus group results can be attained within hours and at a fraction of the cost of traditional focus groups.
"We are thrilled to welcome EmotionTrac into the Solution Store," said Christian Lang, Chief Strategy Officer at Reynen Court. "One of the key goals of the Store is to shine a spotlight on cutting-edge technologies that forward-thinking lawyers need to know about. EmotionTrac is a perfect example of an exciting application of AI in law that's both pathbreaking and deeply practical, helping lawyers drive tangible client value through technology. We can't wait to share it with the world's best law firms and corporate legal departments."
As eDiscovery software tools continue rolling out to legal professionals, significant hurdles exist for their adoption and deployment. This includes client consent, time and monetary resources, and IT security infrastructure. Since each new SaaS software tool requires trust of a new security regime and often consent from clients, lengthy contract negotiations and testing, and limited interoperability, the Reynen Court platform helps streamline the cloud solution investment process, with both a self-managed or full-service subscription model.
EmotionTrac eases the burden of case preparation and preparing to settle with opposing counsel. "This is a must solution for all attorneys to use in preparing to settle with opposing counsel or evaluate potential jury reactions in pre-trial research," said Nicole Kruegel, Attorney at Domnick Cunningham & Whalen.
Now that EmotionTrac is featured in the Reynen Court Solution Store, the adoption of EmotionTrac by lawyers and legal departments is expected to accelerate. Aaron Itzkowitz, CEO of EmotionTrac says "We're excited to have been invited to offer our groundbreaking solutions to the Reynen Court community. We know their members will yield great value and benefit."
Media Contact
Shelli Garson, EmotionTrac, 1 352-247-7865, ebony@emotiontrac.com
SOURCE EmotionTrac