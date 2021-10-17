WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Oct. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jit Papneja, Vice President, Data Analytics for the Reynolds American group of companies ("Reynolds"), has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives
Jit was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of data analytics experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
"We are honored to welcome Jit Papneja into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."
As an accepted member of the Council, Jit has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Jit will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.
Finally, Jit will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.
"I am elated to join this group of esteemed technology leaders. Reynolds' mission is to create A Better Tomorrow™ and technology plays a critical role in that," Jit said. "I look forward to sharing data analytics and tech insights gained over the last two decades and learning from other tech leaders within this prestigious council."
