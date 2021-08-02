ST. CHARLES, Mo., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rezilion, a leading DevSecOps automation platform, today announced that it has been named a Finalist for the Top 10 Cybersecurity Startups for 2021 at the Black Unicorn Awards for 2021, which take place each year during the Black Hat USA conference.
Rezilion competed against many of the industry's leading cybersecurity startups for this prestigious award.
"We're pleased to name Rezilion as a Finalist for the Top 10 Cybersecurity Startups for 2021 among a small, elite group of startups in our third annual Black Unicorn awards," said Judges Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of AllegisCyber Capital, David DeWalt of NightDragon, Dr. Peter Stephenson of Cyber Defense Labs and Gary Miliefsky of Cyber Defense Media Group.
"We are delighted to be named a Finalist for the Top 10 Cybersecurity Startups for 2021," said Liran Tancman, CEO and co-founder of Rezilion. "We know this award is increasingly competitive. To be selected to this esteemed list of finalists, on the heels of receiving two Globee Awards, is both humbling and validating, underscoring the great work our team does every day."
About Rezilion
Rezilion is a leading autonomous DevSecOps platform that allows organizations to effortlessly control and mitigate attack surfaces from dev to prod and across cloud infrastructures, applications, and IoT devices. It dramatically reduces the manual work security and engineering teams have to do, harmonizing previously oppositional efforts, and empowering organizations to innovate faster.
About Cyber Defense Awards
This is Cyber Defense Magazine's 9th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators, in this case the Black Unicorn Awards for 2021 on our Cyber Defense Awards platform. In this competition, judges for these prestigious awards includes cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers and market makers Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Dr. Peter Stephenson of CDMG, Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of Allegis Cyber and David DeWalt of NightDragon with much appreciation to emeritus judge Robert Herjavec of Herjavec Group. To see the complete list of finalists for the Black Unicorn Awards for 2021 please visit https://cyberdefenseawards.com/black-unicorn-awards-for-2021-the-winners/
About Cyber Defense Magazine
Cyber Defense Magazine was founded in 2012 by Gary S. Miliefsky, globally recognized cyber security thought leader, inventor and entrepreneur and continues to be the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited print editions exclusively for the RSA, BlackHat and IPEXPO conferences and our limited edition paid reprint subscribers. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com. Cyber Defense Magazine is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group (CDMG).
