ST. CHARLES, Mo., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rezilion, a leading autonomous DevSecOps platform, announced today that The Globee® Awards, organizers of world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named Rezilion a winner in the 13th Annual 2021 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards.
The coveted annual Golden Bridge Awards program recognizes and honors the world's best in organizational performance, products and services, innovations, executives and management teams, women in business and the professions, case studies and successful deployments, public relations and marketing campaigns, product management, websites, blogs, white-papers, videos, advertisements, creativity, partner programs, and customer satisfaction programs from every major industry in the world.
Judges from a broad spectrum of industry voices from around the world participated and their average scores determined the 2021 award winners.
Rezilion was recognized in the following category: Startup of the Year for Security Cloud/SaaS.
Rezilion enables organizations to understand and take control of their true attack surface, often reducing patching requirements by up to 70%, which results in less work for developers and highly secure applications and infrastructure.
Seamlessly leveraging the existing DevOps stack, Rezilion eliminates most of the manual work required to protect applications from vulnerabilities and threats. With Rezilion, security is no longer the last bottleneck to DevSecOps and innovation.
"We're delighted to have been selected a Globee Awards winner in the category of Startup of the Year for Security Cloud/SaaS," says Liran Tancman, Rezilion's CEO. "Behind this distinguished success is our product innovations and relentless drive to stay customer focused. We believe this recognition from Globee Awards further validates our commitment to our customers."
About the Globee Awards
Globee Awards are conferred in eleven programs and competition: the CEO World Awards®, the Consumer World Awards®, The Customer Sales & Service World Awards®, the Globee® International Best in Business Awards, the Golden Bridge Awards®, the Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards® and Security World Awards, the IT World Awards®, One Planet® American Best in Business Awards, the Globee® Employer Excellence Awards®, the Globee® Corporate Communications & Marketing World Awards, and the Women World Awards®. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind their success, the Globee Awards recognize outstanding achievements and performances in businesses worldwide. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com
About Rezilion
Rezilion is a leading autonomous DevSecOps Platform that allows organizations to effortlessly control and mitigate attack surface from dev to prod and across cloud infrastructures, applications and IoT devices. It dramatically reduces the manual work security and engineering teams must do, harmonizing previously oppositional efforts, and empowering organizations to innovate faster.
