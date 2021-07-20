ST. CHARLES, Mo., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rezilion announced today that The Globee® Awards, organizers of world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named Rezilion Prioritize, a winner in the 6th Annual 2021 American Best in Business Awards.
The American Best in Business Awards are open to all organizations with at least one or more offices in the United States of America. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. – large to small and startups, government, public and private, for-profit and non-profit – are eligible to submit nominations to the American Best in Business Awards in a wide range of categories honoring achievement in every aspect of business + work life.
More than 35 judges from a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process. Rezilion was recognized as the Silver Award-winner in the Security Cloud/SaaS category. Rezilion enables organizations to understand and take control of their true attack surface, often reducing patching requirements by up to 70%, which results in less work for developers and highly secure applications and infrastructure.
Seamlessly leveraging the existing DevOps stack, Rezilion eliminates most of the manual work required to protect applications from vulnerabilities and threats. With Rezilion, security is no longer the last bottleneck to DevSecOps and innovation.
"We are proud to be recognized as an industry player whose Prioritize solution has been named winner by the Globee Awards," says Liran Tancman, Rezilion CEO. "Behind this distinguished success is our product innovations and relentless drive to stay customer focused. We believe this recognition from Globee Awards further validates our commitment to our customers."
See the complete list of 2021 winners here: https://globeeawards.com/american-business-awards/winners/
Stay posted and read success stories of organizations by subscribing to the Globee Newsletter: https://globeeawards.com/subscribe/
About the Globee Awards
Globee Awards are conferred in eleven programs and competition: the American Best in Business Awards, Business Excellence Awards (Best Employers), CEO World Awards®, Communications Excellence Awards, Customer Sales & Service World Awards®, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, International Best in Business Awards, IT World Awards®, and Women World Awards®. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com
twitter @globeeawards #globeeawards #americanbestinbusiness #americanawards
About Rezilion
Rezilion is a leading autonomous DevSecOps Platform that allows organizations to effortlessly control and mitigate attack surfaces from dev to prod and across cloud infrastructures, applications, and IoT devices. It dramatically reduces the manual work security and engineering teams have to do, harmonizing previously oppositional efforts, and empowering organizations to innovate faster.
All trademarks belong to their respective owners.
Media Contact
Deana Graffeo Weeks, Rezilion, +1 646-389-7519, deana@alchemymedia.co
SOURCE Rezilion