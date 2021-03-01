AUSTIN, Texas, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RF Code, the leading provider in real time data center monitoring and management solutions, today announced that Oper8 Global, a leading global Edge data center solutions and deployment provider, has been selected as their first international Premiere Solution Partner.
RF Code's Solution Provider Program is designed to help IT organizations more rapidly deploy and expand distributed monitoring and management of edge computing locations. The RF Code solution offering includes patented real-time, wire-free sensor technology integrated with RF Code's CenterScape software empowers enterprises with the ability to unify remote monitoring of distributed computing environments through a simple and easy to use management portal.
In order to drive adoption and solution integration for IT organizations seeking to rapidly deploy remote monitoring capabilities, RF Code has named Oper8 Global as their first Premiere Solution Provider partner to exclusively offer the Oper8 Premiere Edge Bundle across regions outside of North America. Oper8 Global was selected as RF Code's first Premiere Solution Partner in recognition of the long-standing partnership with RF Code demonstrating sophisticated thought leadership and expertise serving the edge market.
"RF Code and Oper8 have enjoyed a successful partner relationship for over 8 years," said Jonathan Luce, Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at RF Code. "We look forward to continuing to grow our mutual success with the launch of the Oper8 Premier Edge Kit from RF Code, targeted to cost-effectively enable environmental and asset management functionality for very small but still critical edge sites."
"Oper8 Global is extremely pleased to extend our long-term relationship with RF Code and to be recognized as RF Code's first international Premiere Solution Partner supporting the EMEA, Latin America and APAC regions" says Mike Andrea, CEO of Oper8 Global. "Oper8 Global and RF Code have a great history of working together to achieve customer success. The joint development and launch of the Oper8 Premiere Edge Bundle is well aligned to meet our customer Edge and IoT requirements across distributed locations with cost effective and simple deployments on a national or global scale."
About RF Code
RF Code is the leading provider of automated, real-time physical asset management and environmental solutions to data centers. RF Code's CenterScape platform reduces the total cost of ownership by replacing expensive and inaccurate manual processes with real-time intelligence from data generated by its proprietary sensor networks. CenterScape offers global scalability while providing granular reporting and is easily integrated with existing IT, facilities and business systems, increasing their value by providing improved accuracy, lower cost, and timely information. RF Code is based in Austin, Texas, with partners around the world. Additional information can be found at http://www.rfcode.com.
About Oper8 Global
Oper8 Global Ltd, with offices in Oxford, United Kingdom (serving EMEA and Latin America), and Brisbane, Australia (serving APAC), enables custom data centre solutions with a key expertise in Edge, Modular, Security and HPC solutions. Services include Edge and IoT solutions, data protection and security, and turnkey data centre design and build including commissioning, product supply, environmental audits and operational maintenance services. Oper8 Global supports customers throughout Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Visit http://www.oper8global.com
