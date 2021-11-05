NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The RF semiconductor market size is set to grow by USD 961.22 million from 2020 to 2025, according to Technavio.
Factors such as increasing demand for RF devices for smartphones will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The RF semiconductor market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.
RF Semiconductor Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Application
- Consumer Electronics
- Telecom
- Automotive
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
RF Semiconductor Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the RF semiconductor market include Broadcom Inc., Cree Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., GCT Semiconductor Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc., Qorvo Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Semtech Corp., and Texas Instruments Inc.
To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the RF semiconductor market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
RF Semiconductor Market 2021-2025: Regional Analysis
The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the geographical composition of the market. APAC has been recording significant growth rate and is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. 58% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key markets for RF semiconductors in APAC. The growing demand for RF devices from automotive application will facilitate the RF semiconductor market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
The RF Semiconductor Market Report Also Covers the Following Areas:
- RF Semiconductor Market size
- RF Semiconductor Market trends
- RF Semiconductor Market analysis
- RF Semiconductor Market vendors
- RF Semiconductor Market segmentation
Market trends such as growing demand for RF devices from the automotive application is likely to positively impact the market growth. However, high production cost of RF semiconductor may threaten the growth of the market.
RF semiconductor Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist RF semiconductor market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the RF semiconductor market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the RF semiconductor market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of RF semiconductor market vendors
RF semiconductor Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.26%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 961.22 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
7.44
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 58%
Key consumer countries
China, US, Japan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Broadcom Inc., Cree Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., GCT Semiconductor Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc., Qorvo Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Semtech Corp., and Texas Instruments Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
