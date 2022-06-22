RFP360 has been named a leader and momentum leader in G2's Summer 2022 Strategic Sourcing Grid. The recognition is based on customer satisfaction and market presence.
LEAWOOD, Kan., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RFP360, the leading provider of cloud-based RFP request management software, has improved its position in the latest G2 Grid® for strategic sourcing software products — ranking near the top in customer satisfaction and market presence.
Just released, the G2 Grid report (summer 2022) updated the scores for products and sellers based on user reviews gathered from their online community and other data. G2 maps the scores on their proprietary G2 Grid, which organizations can use to "compare products, streamline the buying process and quickly identify the best products based on the experiences of peers," according to G2.
One of the recent reviews of RFP360 details how collaborating and communicating in one solution made a complex RFP process much simpler — for their team and vendors: "I like that all communication is done in the tool and all those doing the reviews have one place to go. It makes it so everyone involved can go to one centralized location to see information and do the scoring."
Other five-star reviews noted additional benefits like improving efficiency, saving time, increasing productivity, receiving excellent customer service, and more.
G2 also recognized the efforts of innovative companies that are "pushing the boundaries of the market" in their Momentum Grid report. In the newest version — which analyzes customer satisfaction, market presence, market share, vendor size, and social impact — RFP360 was named Momentum Leader.
"The summer 2022 G2 Grid report continues to validate our approach that puts customer feedback and experience at the center of our efforts — it's why our customers continue to give us high marks," said Beau Wysong, vice president of global marketing for RFP360. "We're also proud of our ability to innovate, which is a big reason why we're the Momentum Leader. It reflects our commitment to transforming the way sourcing and procurement professionals request information and engage vendors and suppliers."
The improved G2 Grid placement comes just two weeks after RFP360 made its debut on the Spend Matters SolutionMap for Sourcing, where the company featured prominently as a value leader (strongest in both analyst and customer scores).
To review the G2 Grid for Strategic sourcing, visit http://www.g2.com/categories/strategic-sourcing#grid.
For more information about G2's scoring methodologies, visit research.g2.com/g2-scoring-methodologies.
About RFP360
RFP360, the request management business division of RFPIO, empowers sourcing and procurement teams to centralize their RFx process — collecting insights, evaluating proposals, and working with colleagues and vendors in a single, digital workspace. In addition to making smarter buying choices, customers improve efficiency, mitigate risk and increase engagement when issuing RFPs, RFIs, RFQs, security questionnaires, vendor risk assessments, and more.
For more information, visit rfp360.com or follow @rfp360 on Twitter.
Media Contact
Beau Wysong, RFP360, 1 844-737-0365, beau.wysong@rfp360.com
SOURCE RFP360