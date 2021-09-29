BEAVERTOn, Ore., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On the heels of being named in the top 5% of fastest growing companies nationwide by Inc. Magazine, RFPIO, the leader in response management software, has been recognized by the Portland Business Journal and Technology Association of Oregon for its positive contributions to the Oregon technology and business communities.
This year has been significant for RFPIO as the company achieved several milestones and led the way for innovation in the future of sales enablement technology including:
- Acquired a strong competitor, RFP360
- Launched new solutions like LookUp and Autograph, filling a major gap in how sales teams create, store, and use content
- Doubled its employee count to support the growing business
- Collectively saw an impressive growth rate of 1,649% over the last three years
RFPIO has been recognized as one of Oregon's fastest growing private companies in the Portland Business Journal's Private 100, ranking No. 7 among 100 other leading companies in the area. Portland Business Journal ranks privately-owned companies according to revenue growth and employment figures between 2018 and 2020. Last week, RFPIO was recognized as a top-performing private company at Portland Business Journal's largest in-person event of the year.
Just a week ago, RFPIO was named Technology Company of the Year in the Accelerate category at the 2021 Oregon Technology Awards. For 37 years, the Oregon Technology Awards has celebrated excellence in the region's technology industry. The recognition acknowledges RFPIO's accomplishments, leadership, and commitment to the industry and to the tech community.
"RFPIO is honored to be the recipient of these awards. We echo our commitment to making a positive impact for customer facing teams everywhere. These recognitions are particularly meaningful coming from the community where it all began for us," said Ganesh Shankar, CEO of RFPIO. "Portland in particular has played a strong role in our company's growth, and I'm excited to continue to be a part of Oregon's thriving tech industry."
For the full list of Portland Business Journal's Private 100, visit https://www.bizjournals.com/portland/news/2021/09/24/p100-final-2021.html.
For the full list of winners of The 2021 Oregon Technology Awards, visit https://www.techoregon.org/blog/2021-oregon-technology-awards-winners-announced/
To learn more about RFPIO, please visit http://www.rfpio.com/.
About RFPIO
RFPIO is the market leader in response management software, trusted by some of the world's smartest companies to support RFP and security questionnaire response, create and manage sales proposals, and resolve inefficiencies rooted in decentralized and inaccessible content and knowledge. The software's robust and bi-directional integrations, along with an open API, allow teams to digitally transform response management processes and to harness the power of the knowledge and content across their teams. RFPIO supports response management for growing organizations of all sizes including Google, Adobe, Atlassian, Microsoft, Tenable, Zoom Video and others. For more information, visit rfpio.com or follow @rfpioinc on Twitter.
