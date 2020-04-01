BEAVERTON, Ore., April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RFPIO, the leader in cloud-based RFP response management software, today announced that its integrations with Slack, Microsoft Teams, and Google Hangouts will be made free for six months to RFPIO customers not currently leveraging these integrations. The solutions dramatically improve communication and teamwork and are especially critical now as most companies have moved to a remote work model. Additionally, the company adapted its product roadmap to hasten the delivery of new features to enhance its already strong support of collaboration for remote and dispersed teams.
RFPIO's response management software is built to support collaboration among cross-functional and geographically dispersed teams. In addition to the software's robust suite of native collaboration capabilities, these integrations advance project-based collaboration with subject matter experts and others across the organization within their preferred communication channels.
"Staying productive with a completely remote team is entirely possible—with the right technology," said RFPIO's Chief Executive Officer Ganesh Shankar. "RFPs and other types of responses require immense collaboration which is why it has always been a core tenet of our product. We've always known how valuable these integrations were, but could not have imagined how critical they would become to business survival."
Understanding the critical nature of collaboration in today's business environment, the RFPIO product team adjusted its roadmap to hasten the delivery of features and functionality to serve and support its customer base. The first of the new features, Sequential Review and E-Signature, is planned for general release later this month and will resolve the need for advanced coordination to request approval from dispersed teams.
Seamless transition for Keenan & Associates
"We believe our company is currently safer at home while continuing to serve clients. For our proposal response team, the sudden change in work environment was eased because we use RFPIO," said Kevin Knopf, assistant vice president of Marketing Communications at Keenan & Associates, a provider of innovative insurance and financial solutions for schools, public agencies, and health care organizations based in Torrance, Calif. "The platform enabled my team to adopt a remote working model seamlessly. And our sales teams appreciate being able to connect and contribute on proposals even in this challenging time."
Beta users report expedited approval process
"Today's proposals often require approval by multiple stakeholders across an organization. Using our new E-Signature feature, customers using the beta version have been able to request approval from dispersed team members without leaving the RFPIO platform," said AJ Sunder, RFPIO's Chief Product Officer. "Nearly all early users of this feature have reported that the feature has been very helpful, especially as most teams are not currently sharing a physical space."
Free integrations and support
Interested customers can take advantage of these free integrations by signing up on or before June 30, 2020. The RFPIO customer success team is available to enable and support these integrations and can train customer teams on their use. The free integrations are for Slack, Microsoft Teams, and Google Hangouts and are free for six months from the day the customer signs up. Customers are under no obligation to continue using the integration after six months and will not be charged unless they specifically request to purchase the integration after the period has ended.
About RFPIO
RFPIO's cloud-based RFP response management platform, the industry's first AI-enabled solution, is trusted by companies around the world and across industries to facilitate a more efficient RFx response process. The solution's dynamic answer library provides centralized content and a collaboration hub. Robust, bi-directional integrations with many popular solutions, along with an open API, allow teams to connect instantly to people and content. Built by a team with extensive experience in RFP response, RFPIO is an easy-to-use solution that makes RFP response efficient and effective. RFPIO works with many enterprise organizations, such as Google, Adobe, Atlassian, Change Healthcare, Siemens, Tenable, Zoom Video and others.
For more information, visit rfpio.com or follow @rfpioinc on Twitter.