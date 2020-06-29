BEAVERTON, Ore., June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RFPIO, the leader in response management software, today announced they have received ISO-27001 certification. As the only RFP Software Leader to list this certification, RFPIO continues to define what customers should expect in a response management solution.
"We've made data security a priority from day one," said AJ Sunder, the company's Co-Founder and Chief Information Officer. "This ISO-27001 certification affirms our commitment to keep customer information safe."
With information security breaches all too common, teams must take measures to reduce risk. ISO-27001 provides an effective framework to do so and is part of a larger security and compliance program RFPIO maintains. Adding to the company's SOC II Type 2 compliance, and commitments to Privacy Shield, GDPR, and CCPA — RFPIO's latest security advancements have once again set a new industry standard.
"Many of our customers have their own annual security reviews," continued Sunder. "By advancing our standards, we continue to give our customers confidence about their own data security. Our customers need to share information across internal and external teams. RFPIO makes sure they can do so without risking sensitive information."
The company is a driving force for change among response management software providers. Their security program is just one way RFPIO continues to advance what customers expect from response software providers. Affirming this, G2 again named the company the top RFP Software and Proposal Software on the market in their latest grid report.
The report shows RFPIO leading overall among RFP Software providers and is the top enterprise solution on the RFP Software and Proposal Software grids. Industry-leading features, integrations, and security measures meet the requirements of enterprise organizations. While a user-friendly interface enables adoption by companies of all sizes.
About RFPIO
RFPIO is the industry leading software for response management. The solution's AI-powered answer library provides best-in-class content governance and collaboration features, allowing organizations to connect people and content like never before. Built by a team with extensive experience in RFP response, RFPIO is an easy-to-use solution that makes the response process efficient and effective. RFPIO was rated the top RFP Software in 2020 and is the solution chosen by many enterprise organizations including Google, Adobe, Atlassian, Change Healthcare, Broadcom, Tenable, and Zoom.
For more information visit rfpio.com.