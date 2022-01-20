WOKINGHAM, England and QUEBEC CITY, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rhetorik today pushed into general release ProfileFinder™, a dynamic database of hundreds of millions of comprehensive professional profiles, mined and classified from hundreds of social media and other public web sources around the world.
With this newest addition to Rhetorik's DataCliniq™ suite of contact and account cleaning and enrichment services, customers can access the ProfileFinder firehose through a Snowflake instance, a Python connector, API, or white-glove custom delivery.
Meredith Amdur, CEO commented "the launch of ProfileFinder opens up Rhetorik's vast global database assets and tools. Powering both marketing and recruiting use cases, data scientists, engineers, operations and product developers can turn to Rhetorik for their analysis, enrichment and sourcing needs. This is in addition to the sales and marketing teams who have always turned to us for quality data and insights."
Uniquely, ProfileFinder responds to real-time queries and provides monthly updates of both current and historical employment data from a wide array of geographic regions and industries.
ProfileFinder delivers dozens of fields of information, including current employer, job title, skills, career and educational levels. Highlights:
- Career History
- Company
- Patents
- Skills
- Education
- Awards
- Job Title
- School
- Qualifications
- Phone
- Address
About Rhetorik
Rhetorik is the world's leading enterprise-level leads and market intelligence company, offering global data, data hygiene and firehose services to some of the world's biggest enterprises.
Based in the Europe and North America, Rhetorik's multinational data hygiene and enrichment services offer the highest possible standards by combining big data, automated information handling, human curation, and meticulous quality control.
Through its NetFinder™ service, Rhetorik is the leading provider of EMEA B2B sales and marketing demand generation, used by technology vendors and service providers to improve campaign execution as well as planning.
