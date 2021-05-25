SLEEPY HOLLOW, Ill., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Rhino Club Card announces the WeEat Hospitality Group family of restaurants to its proprietary digital platform. The WeEat Hospitality Group restaurants include leading brands like Bulldog Ale House, Honey Berry Cafe, Burnt Pizza Co, and their latest venture Goat & Vine.
According to its website, the WeEat Hospitality Group establishes and operates a family of restaurants with locations in Illinois and Wisconsin that offer a delicious and memorable experience. The company provides business management and assistance through consultation and training in the areas of service, hospitality, culinary creations and development, finance and accounting, and human resources.
Dan Breier, owner of BreierSide Solutions LLC, a charity fundraising consulting company that recently introduced the Rhino Club Card program in Illinois, is excited to welcome the hospitality group.
"We look forward to leveraging our experience in the digital fundraising industry, and providing exciting deals from The WeEat Hospitality Group family of restaurants to benefit Rhino Club Card members," Breier said.
WeEat Hospitality Group representative Matt Ahmeti says the business is "excited to join the Rhino Club Card program and look forward to the benefits for our restaurants, card members, and local charitable organizations."
The Rhino Club Card program's goal is to team up with local nonprofits, sports teams, clubs and schools in order to offer a nationwide discount card which, in turn, become successful fundraising opportunities for them. Breier added that Rhino Club Card 12 month memberships are available through local fundraising campaign partners at http://www.rhinoclubcard.com.
About BreierSide Solutions LLC:
BreierSide Solutions was started to help give back to the community. The Breiers have played active roles in their community. From coaching, to teaching, to mentoring and donating to a number of worthy causes, the Breiers aim to help make the world a better place. Fundraising is a critical and recurring need for schools, churches, charities and youth sports teams that has only become more important during the recent pandemic. Reach out to us today and let us help you achieve your fundraising goals!
We specialize in fundraising for schools, non-profits, and sports leagues throughout the Chicago, Illinois, area. We are partnered with Rhino Club Card to provide you multiple options both locally and nationwide. We would be happy to discuss with you what we can help you achieve. There is no inventory to buy and no risk to your organization for losing money. We try to keep things as easy as possible for you to make fundraising easy, fun and lucrative. For more information, visit https://breierside.com/ .
About Rhino Club Card:
The Rhino Club Card offers limitless savings and discounts from local and nationals sponsors. The cutting edge Rhino Club Card App has made the typical local discount card program and coupon books obsolete. The app is valid all year long, not limited to single use, and targets larger audiences far beyond your local area.
The Rhino Club Card Fundraising Program helps you raise more money per sale than competitors. Absolutely zero upfront costs, and we will provide you with all necessary online selling materials. All sales are completed and fulfilled during the first interaction. For more information, visit https://rhinoclubcard.com/. ###
