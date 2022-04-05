Forbes Agency Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for Executives in Successful Public Relations, Media Strategy, Creative, and Advertising Agencies
PHILADELPHIA, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rhoan Morgan, CEO of DemandLab, a global B2B digital marketing agency and pioneer of marketing-led customer experience, has been accepted into Forbes Agency Council, an invitation-only community for owners of and executives in successful public relations, media strategy, creative, and advertising agencies.
Morgan was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of her experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
"We are honored to welcome Rhoan into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Agency Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."
As an accepted member of the Council, Morgan has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help her reach peak professional influence. She will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Morgan will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share her expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.
Finally, Morgan will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils' member concierge team.
"As an agency leader, I devote a good portion of time to gaining new insights and perspectives from B2B CMOs about their greatest day-to-day challenges," said Morgan. "I very much look forward to sharing these conversations, lessons learned, and new ideas with the Forbes Council community and learning a lot from this impressive group of leaders."
