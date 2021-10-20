SAN DIEGO, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Rhombus Energy Solutions is announcing the inclusion of its market-leading RES-DCVC125-480-V2G 125kW vehicle-to-grid (V2G) capable DC fast charger Power Control System (PCS) on the Southern California Edison (SCE) Charge Ready Transport Program Approved Product List for Medium Duty/Heavy Duty (MDHD) electric vehicles (EVs). This approval adds the 125kW PCS to the Rhombus 60kW PCS and the RES-D2-CS20 remote dispenser already on the SCE APL. These products are now eligible for the California Public Utilities Commission rebate program for EV chargers which is administered by SCE, enabling eligible customers to potentially offset a portion of the purchase price of V2G-enabled Rhombus chargers and dispensers. The addition to the SCE APL also applies to the Nuvve version of the RES-DCVC-125-480-V2G PCS.
"The addition of the RES-DCVC125-480-V2G to the SCE APL provides fleet operators of medium-duty and heavy-duty vehicles with a higher-power choice for charging their vehicles," said Rick Sander, CEO of Rhombus Energy Solutions. "Like the other Rhombus products on the SCE APL list, the Rhombus 125kW charger is bidirectional, allowing customers to future-proof their investment by being able to apply for V2G interconnection and utilize Nuvve's platform to further reduce their costs. Most importantly, this program provides a means for fleet operators to add our high-reliability chargers to the EV charging infrastructure."
Rhombus Energy Solutions DC fast chargers are designed and manufactured in the USA and are UL 1741-SA certified, enabling their use for V2G deployments. They are designed to interoperate with Nuvve's proprietary V2G aggregation platform. These capabilities provide a means for EV fleet operators to utilize their vehicles as a source of energy storage, allowing power to be put back onto the grid during peak demand hours, or to be used to power buildings in a "behind the meter" approach. Upon interconnection with the electric utility, the combination of Nuvve's V2G aggregation platform and the market-leading reliability of Rhombus's high-power fast DC chargers provides fleet operators with tools to significantly reduce energy costs by enabling them to put power back on the grid during high rate peak hours, and then recharging during off-peak, lower rate times. The combination will allow fleet operators for vehicles such as school buses, public transit buses, and municipal vehicles to provide emergency power during power outages.
Current and potential customers that are in the SCE service area and are interested in the Charge Ready Transport Program for Medium Duty and Heavy Duty vehicles can find more information on the program at https://crt.sce.com/overview.
About Rhombus Energy Solutions
Rhombus develops and manufactures next-generation bi-directional electric vehicle charging infrastructure, high-efficiency power conversion systems and energy management system (EMS) software for vehicle-to-grid (V2G) capable electric vehicle fleet charging, energy storage and microgrid applications. The high reliability of our solutions is the result of decades of experience developing high-power systems for a variety of applications and deployment scenarios, including UL-1741-SA system-to-grid solutions. For more information, please visit http://www.rhombusenergysolutions.com/.
