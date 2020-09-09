CLEVELAND, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RIA in a Box, a leading provider of compliance software to the wealth management industry, announced today that its MyRIACompliance™ software now integrates with the SEI Wealth Platformsm offered through Independent Advisor Solutions by SEI (IAS). IAS provides over 7,600 independent financial advisors with wealth management services through outsourced investment strategies, administration and technology services, and practice management programs. The integration enables joint clients of RIA in a Box and IAS to automate their compliance and registration processes within RIA in a Box to more easily complete registration and Form ADV filings.
Through this integration, advisors who use the SEI Wealth Platform and RIA in a Box can populate their data from SEI within the MyRIACompliance platform. This allows advisory firms to automatically track the necessary jurisdictions to register or notice file based on the location of their clients, better enabling them to meet the industry's evolving regulatory requirements.
"We are thrilled to be working closely with RIA in a Box to streamline advisors' workflows," said Raef Lee, Managing Director of Strategic Partnerships and New Initiatives for Independent Advisor Solutions by SEI. "Keeping up with compliance requirements can be daunting for many advisors. The automation achieved through the SEI Wealth Platform's integration with RIA in a Box will help streamline the compliance process for advisors so that RIA in a Box can assist advisors in the process to complete the necessary registrations and remain compliant."
In addition to tracking registration requirements, this strategic integration partnership also allows advisory firms to easily view their current assets under management (AUM) from their data custodied at SEI to help ensure it corresponds to the firm's AUM listed on their Form ADV.
"RIA in a Box is committed to providing the tools and insights for advisors to understand and meet complex compliance requirements," said GJ King, President of RIA in a Box. "We are always on the lookout to help streamline cumbersome advisor regulatory obligations and are excited to launch this integration to help strengthen our strategic partnership with SEI."
About RIA in a Box LLC
RIA in a Box is a leading provider of compliance software to the wealth management industry. Launched in 2005, RIA in a Box is led by Will Bressman and GJ King who transformed the business into the market leading SaaS-based compliance solution focused on the RIA industry. Over 1,800 RIAs of varying size use the platform to increase compliance workflow efficiency and to automate regulatory requirements. For more information about RIA in a Box, please visit: www.riainabox.com.
About Independent Advisor Solutions by SEI
Independent Advisor Solutions by SEI provides independent financial advisors with wealth management services through outsourced investment strategies, administration and technology services, and practice management programs. It is through these services that SEI helps advisors save time, grow revenues, and differentiate themselves in the market. With a history of financial strength, stability, and transparency, Independent Advisor Solutions has been serving the independent financial advisor market for more than 25 years, has 7,600 advisors who work with SEI, and $66.6 billion in advisors' assets under management (as of June 30, 2020). Independent Advisor Solutions is a strategic business unit of SEI. For more information, visit seic.com/advisors.
About the SEI Wealth PlatformSM
The SEI Wealth Platform (the Platform) is an outsourcing solution for wealth managers encompassing wealth processing services and wealth management programs, combined with business process expertise. With the Platform, SEI provides wealth management organizations with the infrastructure, operations, and administrative support necessary to capitalize on their strategic objectives in a constantly shifting market. The SEI Wealth Platform supports trading and transactions on 133 stock exchanges in 42 countries and 43 currencies, through the use of straight-through processing and a single operating infrastructure environment. For more information, visit: seic.com/wealthplatform.