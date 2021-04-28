PLANO, Texas, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real-time communications software and IP optical transport solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2021.
Revenue for the first quarter of 2021 was $193 million, compared to $158 million for the first quarter of 2020, an increase of 22%. This includes a $37 million year over year revenue increase related to acquisition of ECI Telecom Group Ltd. ("ECI"), which closed on March 3, 2020.
"We are off to a good start in 2021 with first quarter results in line with our expectations, and we are particularly pleased with our Adjusted EBITDA exceeding our guidance range and earnings per share at the high end of the range," noted Bruce McClelland, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ribbon Communications. "We look forward to building on this success as we continue to realize the benefits of our broader portfolio and robust customer relationships."
Financial Highlights1, 2, 3
The following table summarizes the consolidated financial highlights for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 (in millions, except per share amounts).
Three months ended
March 31,
2021
2020
GAAP Revenue
$ 193
$ 158
GAAP Net Loss
($ 45)
($ 33)
Non-GAAP Net income
$ 5
$ 1
GAAP Loss per share
($0.31)
($0.27)
Weighted average shares outstanding for GAAP loss per share
146
121
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
$0.03
$0.01
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding for Non-GAAP
155
122
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
$ 20
$ 10
Cash was $109 million at March 31, 2021, compared with $136 million at December 31, 2020 and $110 million at March 31, 2020. The $45 million GAAP Net loss in the first quarter of 2021 includes a $24 million non-cash loss associated with the quarterly mark-to-market of the Company's investment in American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. ("AVCT") from the sale of the Company's Kandy Communications business.
"Our profitability this quarter was ahead of expectations," said Mick Lopez, Chief Financial Officer of Ribbon Communications. "Our strong focus and execution, along with the structural improvements we made to the business in 2020, resulted in a significant improvement in financial performance year over year."
Customer and Company Highlights
- Strong performance in Cloud & Edge segment with Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA up 191% year over year to $28 million
- Core SBC grew 12% year over year
- Support for newly introduced Microsoft Operator Connect
- Continued strong demand for VoIP Network Transformation products; expansion orders from three Tier 1 carriers totaling more than $40 million
- Organic IP Optical year over year revenue growth of 22%
- Significant RFP and proof of concept activity across all regions including several large mobile carrier opportunities
- 13 new customer wins in multiple market verticals including four US regional telcos
- Introduced two new IP transport access products that address the needs of the 5G cell site router and critical infrastructure markets
- Strong interest and evaluation of new 400G ZR+ solution with commercial availability planned for early in the third quarter
Business Outlook1
The Company's outlook is based on current indications for its business, which are subject to change. For the second quarter of 2021, the Company projects revenue of $215 million to $225 million, non-GAAP gross margin of 56% to 57%, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.09 to $0.11, and Adjusted EBITDA of $30 million to $34 million. For the full year 2021, guidance remains unchanged at revenue of $925 million to $945 million, non-GAAP gross margin of 55% to 56%, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.49 to $0.54, and Adjusted EBITDA of $145 million to $155 million. The current outlook assumes no worsening of conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
1 Please see the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and additional information about the non-GAAP measures in the section entitled "Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in the attached schedules.
Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The information in this release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to several risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including without limitation statements regarding, projected financial results for the second quarter 2021 and beyond, sales trends, and plans and objectives of management for future operations are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, the words "believes", "estimates", "expects", "expectations", "intends", "may", "plans", "projects" and other similar language, whether in the negative or affirmative, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.
Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements due to various risks, uncertainties and other important factors, including, among others, risks related to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic; risks that will not realize estimated cost savings and/or anticipated benefits from the acquisition of ECI failure to realize anticipated benefits from the sale of our Kandy Communications business ("Kandy"); supply chain disruptions resulting from component availability and/or geopolitical instabilities and disputes; unpredictable fluctuations in quarterly revenue and operating results; failure to compete successfully against telecommunications equipment and networking companies; credit risks; the timing of customer purchasing decisions and our recognition of revenues; macro economic conditions; our ability to recruit and retain key personnel; the impact of restructuring and cost-containment activities; litigation; rapid technological and market change; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights and obtain necessary licenses; risks related to cybersecurity and data intrusion; the potential for defects in our products; risks related to the terms of our credit agreement; higher risks in international operations and markets; increases in tariffs, trade restrictions or taxes on our products; currency fluctuations; and failure or circumvention of our controls and procedures.
These factors are not intended to be an all-encompassing list of risks and uncertainties that may affect our business and results from operations. Additional information regarding these and other factors can be found in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. In providing forward-looking statements, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update these statements publicly or otherwise, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Our management uses several different financial measures, both GAAP and non-GAAP, in analyzing and assessing the overall performance of its business, making operating decisions, planning and forecasting future periods, and determining payments under compensation programs. We consider the use of non-GAAP financial measures helpful in assessing the core performance of our continuing operations and when planning and forecasting future periods. Our annual financial plan is prepared on a non-GAAP basis and is approved by our board of directors. In addition, budgeting and forecasting for revenue and expenses are conducted on a non-GAAP basis and actual results on a non-GAAP basis are assessed against the annual financial plan. By continuing operations, we mean the ongoing results of the business adjusted for certain expenses and credits, as described below. We believe that providing non-GAAP information to investors will allow investors to view the financial results in the way our management views them and helps investors to better understand our core financial and operating performance and evaluate the efficacy of the methodology and information used by our management to evaluate and measure such performance.
While our management uses non-GAAP financial measures as tools to enhance their understanding of certain aspects of our financial performance, our management does not consider these measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP measures. In addition, our presentations of these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered alternatives for, or in isolation from, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures. In particular, many of the adjustments to our financial measures reflect the exclusion of items that are recurring and will be reflected in our financial results for the foreseeable future.
Stock-Based Compensation
The expense related to stock-based awards is generally not controllable in the short-term and can vary significantly based on the timing, size and nature of awards granted. We believe that presenting non-GAAP operating results that exclude stock-based compensation provides investors with visibility and insight into our management's method of analysis and the Company's core operating performance.
Amortization of Acquired Intangible Assets
Amortization amounts are inconsistent in frequency and amount and are significantly impacted by the timing and size of acquisitions. We believe that excluding non-cash amortization of intangible assets facilitates the comparison of our financial results to our historical operating results and to other companies in our industry as if the acquired intangible assets had been developed internally rather than acquired.
Litigation Costs
We have been involved in litigation with a former GENBAND business partner and have reached a settlement with the other party. We exclude the costs of such litigation because we believe such costs are not part of our core business or ongoing operations.
Acquisition-, Disposal- and Integration-Related Expense
We consider certain acquisition-, disposal- and integration-related costs to be unrelated to the organic continuing operations of our acquired businesses and the Company, and such costs are generally not relevant to assessing or estimating the long-term performance of the acquired assets. We exclude such acquisition-, disposal- and integration-related costs to allow more accurate comparisons of our financial results to our historical operations and the financial results of less acquisitive peer companies and allows management and investors to consider the ongoing operations of the business both with and without such expenses.
Restructuring and Related Expense
We have recorded restructuring and related expense to streamline operations and reduce operating costs by closing and consolidating certain facilities and reducing our worldwide workforce. We believe that excluding restructuring and related expense facilitates the comparison of our financial results to our historical operating results and to other companies in our industry, as there are no future revenue streams or other benefits associated with these costs.
Gain on Sale of Business
On December 1, 2020, we completed the sale of Kandy to AVCT. As consideration, we received units of AVCT securities, comprised of AVCT's Series A-1 convertible debentures ("Debentures") and warrants to purchase shares of AVCT's common stock ("Warrants"), with an aggregate fair value approximating $84 million on the date of sale. We exclude this gain because we believe that such gain is not part of our core business or ongoing operations.
Interest Income on Debentures
We recorded paid-in-kind interest income on the Debentures, which increased their fair value. We exclude this interest income because we believe that such a gain is not part of our core business or ongoing operations.
Decrease (Increase) in Fair Value of Investments
We calculate the fair value of the Debentures and Warrants at each quarter-end and record any adjustments to their fair values in Other (expense) income, net. We exclude these and any subsequent gains and losses from the change in fair value of the Debentures and Warrants because we believe that such gains or losses are not part of our core business or ongoing operations.
Tax Effect of Non-GAAP Adjustments
Non-GAAP income tax expense is presented based on an estimated tax rate applied against forecasted annual non-GAAP income. Non-GAAP income tax expense assumes no available net operating losses or valuation allowances for the U.S. because of reporting significant cumulative non-GAAP income over the past several years. We are reporting our non-GAAP quarterly income taxes by computing an annual rate for the Company and applying that single rate (rather than multiple rates by jurisdiction) to our consolidated quarterly results. We expect that this methodology will provide a consistent rate throughout the year and allow investors to better understand the impact of income taxes on our results. Due to the methodology applied to our estimated annual tax rate, our estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income will differ from our GAAP tax rate and from our actual tax liabilities.
Adjusted EBITDA
We use Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure to review and assess our performance. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA by excluding from Income (loss) from operations: depreciation; amortization of acquired intangible assets; stock-based compensation; certain litigation costs; acquisition-, disposal- and integration-related expense; and restructuring and related expense. In general, we exclude the expenses that we consider to be non-cash and/or not part of our ongoing operations. We may exclude other items in the future that have those characteristics. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that is used by our investing community for comparative and valuation purposes. We disclose this metric to support and facilitate our dialogue with research analysts and investors. Other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.
RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Three months ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2021
2020
2020
Revenue:
Product
$ 97,889
$ 142,225
$ 75,899
Service
94,883
101,977
82,083
Total revenue
192,772
244,202
157,982
Cost of revenue:
Product
44,445
59,669
35,979
Service
37,780
40,171
31,479
Total cost of revenue
82,225
99,840
67,458
Gross profit
110,547
144,362
90,524
Gross margin:
Product
54.6%
58.0%
52.6%
Service
60.2%
60.6%
61.6%
Total gross margin
57.3%
59.1%
57.3%
Operating expenses:
Research and development
47,410
51,321
42,295
Sales and marketing
37,218
37,551
30,971
General and administrative
15,553
14,966
17,205
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
15,823
15,558
14,334
Acquisition-, disposal- and integration-related expense
1,197
2,557
12,384
Restructuring and related expense
5,950
5,509
2,075
Total operating expenses
123,151
127,462
119,264
(Loss) income from operations
(12,604)
16,900
(28,740)
Interest expense, net
(5,819)
(5,393)
(3,395)
Other (expense) income, net
(25,448)
115,534
(844)
(Loss) income before income taxes
(43,871)
127,041
(32,979)
Income tax provision
(816)
(3,281)
(191)
Net (loss) income
$ (44,687)
$ 123,760
$ (33,170)
(Loss) earnings per share
Basic
$ (0.31)
$ 0.85
$ (0.27)
Diluted
$ (0.31)
$ 0.81
$ (0.27)
Weighted average shares used to compute (loss) earnings per share:
Basic
145,936
145,311
120,992
Diluted
145,936
153,441
120,992
RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
March 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 106,228
$ 128,428
Restricted cash
2,659
7,269
Accounts receivable, net
209,163
237,738
Inventory
44,854
45,750
Other current assets
34,018
28,461
Total current assets
396,922
447,646
Property and equipment, net
49,237
48,888
Intangible assets, net
401,533
417,356
Goodwill
416,892
416,892
Investments
92,742
115,183
Deferred income taxes
10,832
10,651
Operating lease right-of-use assets
62,579
69,757
Other assets
22,047
20,892
$ 1,452,784
$ 1,547,265
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Current portion of term debt
$ 20,058
$ 15,531
Accounts payable
58,549
63,387
Accrued expenses and other
98,185
134,865
Operating lease liabilities
17,627
17,023
Deferred revenue
102,103
96,824
Total current liabilities
296,522
327,630
Long-term debt, net of current
363,888
369,035
Operating lease liabilities, net of current
68,100
72,614
Deferred revenue, net of current
23,054
26,010
Deferred income taxes
17,303
16,842
Other long-term liabilities
41,184
48,281
Total liabilities
810,051
860,412
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock
15
15
Additional paid-in capital
1,864,107
1,870,256
Accumulated deficit
(1,223,163)
(1,178,476)
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
1,774
(4,942)
Total stockholders' equity
642,733
686,853
$ 1,452,784
$ 1,547,265
RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three months ended
March 31,
March 31,
2021
2020
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
$ (44,687)
$ (33,170)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash flows (used in) provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment
4,226
3,474
Amortization of intangible assets
15,823
14,334
Amortization of debt issuance costs
3,141
1,854
Stock-based compensation
5,060
2,976
Deferred income taxes
293
(99)
Decrease in fair value of investments
22,441
-
Reduction in deferred purchase consideration
-
(69)
Foreign currency exchange losses
1,716
854
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
28,083
46,156
Inventory
(330)
4,468
Other operating assets
979
(478)
Accounts payable
(3,800)
(27,029)
Accrued expenses and other long-term liabilities
(41,480)
22,310
Deferred revenue
2,323
4,351
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
(6,212)
39,932
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
(5,357)
(6,017)
Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired
-
(346,852)
Proceeds from the sale of fixed assets
-
43,500
Net cash used in investing activities
(5,357)
(309,369)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Principal payments on revolving line of credit
-
(8,000)
Proceeds from issuance of term debt
74,625
403,500
Principal payments of term debt
(77,132)
(48,750)
Principal payments of finance leases
(272)
(338)
Payment of debt issuance costs
(789)
(10,573)
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options
24
5
Payment of tax withholding obligations related to net share settlements of restricted stock awards
(11,233)
(792)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(14,777)
335,052
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(464)
(190)
Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(26,810)
65,425
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year
135,697
44,643
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$ 108,887
$ 110,068
RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Supplemental Information
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
The following tables provide the details of stock-based compensation included as components of other line items in
Three months ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2021
2020
2020
Stock-based compensation
Cost of revenue - product
$ 27
$ 51
$ 27
Cost of revenue - service
235
208
130
Cost of revenue
262
259
157
Research and development
627
804
558
Sales and marketing
1,874
1,177
752
General and administrative
2,297
1,492
1,509
Operating expense
4,798
3,473
2,819
Total stock-based compensation
$ 5,060
$ 3,732
$ 2,976
RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP and GAAP Financial Measures
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Three months ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2021
2020
2020
GAAP Total gross margin
57.3%
59.1%
57.3%
Stock-based compensation
0.2%
0.1%
0.1%
Non-GAAP Total gross margin
57.5%
59.2%
57.4%
GAAP Net (loss) income
$ (44,687)
$ 123,760
$ (33,170)
Stock-based compensation
5,060
3,732
2,976
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
15,823
15,558
14,334
Litigation costs
-
-
3,038
Acquisition-, disposal- and integration-related expense
1,197
2,557
12,384
Restructuring and related expense
5,950
5,509
2,075
Gain on sale of business
-
(83,552)
-
Interest income on debentures
(1,459)
-
-
Decrease (increase) in fair value of investments
23,900
(30,296)
-
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
(880)
(10,000)
(408)
Non-GAAP Net income
$ 4,904
$ 27,268
$ 1,229
(Loss) earnings per share
GAAP (Loss) diluted earnings per share
$ (0.31)
$ 0.81
$ (0.27)
Stock-based compensation
0.03
0.02
0.02
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
0.11
0.10
0.12
Litigation costs
-
-
0.02
Acquisition-, disposal- and integration-related expense
0.01
0.02
0.10
Restructuring and related expense
0.05
0.04
0.02
Gain on sale of business
-
(0.54)
-
Interest income on debentures
(0.01)
-
-
Decrease (increase) in fair value of investments
0.16
(0.20)
-
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
(0.01)
(0.07)
*
Non-GAAP Diluted earnings per share
$ 0.03
$ 0.18
$ 0.01
Weighted average shares used to compute (loss) diluted earnings per share
Shares used to compute GAAP (loss) diluted earnings per share
145,936
153,441
120,992
Shares used to compute Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
155,032
153,441
121,603
Adjusted EBITDA
GAAP (Loss) income from operations
$ (12,604)
$ 16,900
$ (28,740)
Depreciation
4,226
4,434
3,474
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
15,823
15,558
14,334
Stock-based compensation
5,060
3,732
2,976
Litigation costs
-
-
3,038
Acquisition-, disposal- and integration-related expense
1,197
2,557
12,384
Restructuring and related expense
5,950
5,509
2,075
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
$ 19,652
$ 48,690
$ 9,541
* Less than $0.01 impact on earnings (loss) per share.
RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP and GAAP Financial Measures - Outlook
(unaudited)
Three months ending
Year ending
June 30, 2021
December 31, 2021
Range
Range
Revenue ($ millions)
$ 215
to
$ 225
$ 925
$ 945
Gross margin
GAAP outlook
55.9%
56.9%
54.9%
55.9%
Stock-based compensation
0.1%
0.1%
0.1%
0.1%
Non-GAAP outlook
56.0%
57.0%
55.0%
56.0%
(Loss) earnings per share **
GAAP outlook
$ (0.05)
$ (0.02)
$ (0.02)
$ 0.05
Stock-based compensation
0.03
0.03
0.14
0.14
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
0.11
0.11
0.43
0.43
Acquisition-, disposal- and integration-related expense
0.01
0.01
0.02
0.02
Restructuring and related expense
0.01
0.01
0.06
0.06
Interest income on debentures
*
*
(0.01)
(0.01)
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
(0.02)
(0.03)
(0.13)
(0.15)
Non-GAAP outlook
$ 0.09
$ 0.11
$ 0.49
$ 0.54
Weighted average shares used to compute (loss) diluted earnings per share
Shares used to compute GAAP (loss) diluted earnings per share
147,500
147,500
148,000
155,000
Shares used to compute Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
155,000
155,000
155,000
155,000
Adjusted EBITDA ($ millions)
GAAP (loss) income from operations
$ (0.5)
$ 3.5
$ 27.1
$ 37.1
Depreciation
4.4
4.4
17.4
17.4
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
17.2
17.2
66.7
66.7
Stock-based compensation
5.2
5.2
20.9
20.9
Acquisition-, disposal- and integration-related expense
1.5
1.5
3.6
3.6
Restructuring and related expense
2.2
2.2
9.3
9.3
Non-GAAP outlook
$ 30.0
$ 34.0
$ 145.0
$ 155.0
*
Less than $0.01 impact on earnings (loss) per share
**
Excludes any income (loss) related to the change in fair value of the Debentures and Warrants received as sale consideration
