Ribbon_Communications_Logo.jpg

(PRNewsfoto/Ribbon Communications)

 By Ribbon Communications Inc.

WESTFORD, Mass., Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications software and network solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, today announced that Bruce McClelland, Chief Executive Officer, and Mick Lopez, EVP and Chief Financial Officer, will virtually present at the Jefferies Virtual Software Conference on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The presentation will be made available live via audio webcast as well as archived replay on the Investor Relations section of the Ribbon Communications' website at investors.ribboncommunications.com.

About Ribbon
Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN), which recently merged with ECI Telecom Group, delivers global communications software and network solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge IP solutions, UCaaS/ CPaaS cloud offers, leading-edge software security and analytics tools, as well as packet and optical networking leveraging ECI's Elastic Network technology. To learn more about Ribbon visit rbbn.com.  For more information about our Elastic Network technology packet-optical portfolio visit ecitele.com.


Investor Relations

APAC, CALA & EMEA Press

Monica Gould

Catherine Berthier

+1 (212) 871-3927

+1 (646) 741-1974

IR@rbbn.com 

cberthier@rbbn.com 



North American Press

Analyst Relations

Dennis Watson

Michael Cooper

+1 (214) 695-2224

+1 (708) 212-6922

dwatson@rbbn.com 

mcooper@rbbn.com

 

 


 

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.