WESTFORD, Mass., March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global software leader in secure and intelligent cloud communications solutions, today announced the availability of its EdgeMarc 300 Series, which is designed to provide small businesses, home office and branch office customers that currently have analog voice infrastructure a cost-effective, easy way to capitalize on IP-based voice services. The EdgeMarc 300 is part of the recently introduced comprehensive, cloud-based Ribbon Next Generation Intelligent Edge portfolio, which securely connects and enhances enterprise voice and data applications, including Microsoft Teams, while delivering service assurance, advanced analytics, security, policy and routing capabilities for cloud communications applications.
"The EdgeMarc 300 is ideally suited for small businesses that have analog or legacy phone systems but need the power of voice over IP at a very cost-effective price," said Tony Scarfo, EVP, Products, Research and Development, Support & Supply Chain for Ribbon. "The newest addition to our Next Generation Intelligent Edge portfolio is another great example of our commitment to delivering all of our customers, regardless of size, best-in-class solutions that allow them to manage a secure, reliable, resilient network edge."
"The EdgeMarc 300 is the perfect communications solution for our customers' growing businesses," said Luca Vitali, Microsoft Office Apps & Services MVP for Centro Computer. "The Ribbon EdgeMarc 300 seamlessly connects our customers' existing analog-based communications systems to IP-based networks and provides us with advanced next generation communications capabilities and security. The EdgeMarc 300 fits perfectly into the ecosystem of Ribbon products that we already support, allowing our customers to preserve current investments and know-how, while offering us new solutions."
The EdgeMarc 300 is a survivable branch office solution, providing support for integrating analog endpoints and the public switched telephone network (PSTN) and support for all Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) calls. It supports connectivity between analog and SIP devices, enabling branch offices to rapidly migrate analog phones onto SIP-based networks and communicate seamlessly with Ribbon session border controllers.
Key Takeaways
- Ribbon's new EdgeMarc 300 Series give small businesses, home offices and branch offices with analog voice infrastructures an easy, cost-effective way to capitalize on the power of voice over IP (VoIP).
- The EdgeMarc 300 is part of Ribbon's Next Generation Intelligent Edge portfolio.
- Ribbon's Next Generation Intelligent Edge portfolio securely connects and enhances enterprise voice and data applications, including Microsoft Teams, while delivering service assurance, advanced analytics, security, policy and routing capabilities for cloud communications applications.
- With the addition of the EdgeMarc 300 to the Next Generation Intelligent Edge portfolio, Ribbon can now enable businesses of all sizes to securely manage and connect voice and data applications at the edge.
- Ribbon SMB customers can leverage the EdgeMarc 300 to connect their existing analog communications systems to the IP world for enhanced security and communications capabilities.
About Ribbon (Nasdaq: RBBN)
We deliver global communications software and network solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, agility and automation and includes optical and packet networking, core to edge IP solutions, UCaaS/ CPaaS cloud offers, and leading-edge software security and analytics tools. To learn more, visit RBBN.com.
Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The information in this release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the economic benefits of using the EdgeMarc 300 Series. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release are forward-looking statements. The actual results of Ribbon Communications may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Ribbon Communications' business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of Ribbon Communications' most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent Ribbon Communications' views only as of the date on which such statement is made and should not be relied upon as representing Ribbon Communications' views as of any subsequent date. While Ribbon Communications may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point, Ribbon Communications specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.
