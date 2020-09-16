- Attendance records broken with thousands of registrants from 81 countries - Mendix highlights powerful new platform capabilities that create the world's first "all-in-one" low-code platform - Breakthroughs in low-code data integration, AI, multiexperience development, and augmented reality featured - Mendix experts, partners, and enterprise customers take a deep dive into the latest low-code technology, strategic use cases, and enablement - Conference content available to conference attendees through year-end