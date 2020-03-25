WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Richard Allen, Inc., a sales and marketing company based in New York, recently announced it has been recognized for superior performance on behalf of a leading telecommunications client during 2019.
For the second consecutive year, Richard Allen, Inc. received the Campaign Cup, a national honor determined by sales and quality metrics of all national offices participating in the same campaign. President Christopher Bute offered high praise to his dedicated team for its continuing success.
"This honor is particularly satisfying because our focus to deliver exceptional value to the client has never wavered," said Bute. "I'm humbled by the unified effort that has produced another successful year to build upon."
Representing clients in a variety of industries, Richard Allen, Inc. is a full-service firm specializing in strategic branding, capitalizing on new revenue streams, and penetrating emerging markets. The company favors face-to-face interaction as an effective method of forging lasting partnerships.
Richard Allen, Inc. believes in promoting from within and provides team members with ample training and leadership development opportunities. The company actively supports charitable causes, including Toys for Tots, ASPCA, the Salvation Army, March of Dimes, and others.
