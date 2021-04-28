NEW YORK, Apr. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aprio, LLP, a nationally recognized, CPA-led business advisory firm, announced today that Richard Schriefer has joined Aprio Wealth Management as a partner in its New York City office.
Schriefer will provide personalized wealth management guidance to clients across the Northeast from the Aprio New York office, formerly Tarlow & Co. CPAs and Advisors, which joined Aprio in January. Schriefer joins Aprio from Dayton & Sydney Wealth Strategies, a division of Equitable, where he managed a portfolio of 250+ investment and retirement plan clients with assets under management of $100 million.
"I'm thrilled to welcome Richard to Aprio's growing team in New York," said Adam Venokur, Northeast Regional Managing Partner at Aprio. "Richard, alongside the Aprio New York team, will coordinate clients' financial, investment and tax planning to provide the best contextual advice so they can make the best financial decisions."
Schriefer brings 20+ years of asset management experience to Aprio and holds Life and Health Insurance Registrations in over 35 states. Additionally, Schriefer is a Settlement Planning Expert, providing guidance and management controls to safeguard plaintiff jury awards in personal injury, wrongful death and malpractice cases crafting structured settlements funded through annuities.
"Having worked alongside Adam and his team for years, I know first-hand that we share an unparalleled and unwavering dedication to our clients. I am especially enthused by the dynamic synergy of Tarlow joining with like-minded Aprio," said Schriefer. "Our approach strategically evaluates every aspect of a client's financial life, enabling us to deliver peace of mind, convenience, ease and, most importantly, time for clients to truly enjoy life."
