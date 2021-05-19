SAN DIEGO, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ancora Software, Inc. an industry leader in Intelligent Process Automation and AP Automation solutions is very happy to announce that Ricoh Canada's Document Processing Services has signed an agreement to use ancora's flagship product ancoraDocs to enhance their Intelligent Capture Services. For more than 20 years, Ricoh has been an industry leader in providing best-in-class document management and automation solutions for virtually every vertical market across Canada.
Most organizations still depend on paper-based processes to get most of their work done. Ricoh Document Processing Services not only scans and captures this traditional data, they classify it for better organization and use by all departments. Getting a clear understanding of how organizations operate, their flexible services toolkit architecture enables them to design digital workflows that apply intelligent automation to their customers business processes. With high volume document processing production centers across Canada, Ricoh can manage non-strategic areas of their customers business off-site. ancoraDocs will play a key role in these intelligent automation offerings.
ancoraDocs is available either on premise or as a true multi-tenant cloud service hosted by ancora on Microsoft Azure. It can also be deployed as a hybrid solution, utilizing zero footprint browser-based clients. "ancoraDocs is designed to bring simplicity to a market where applications have historically been complex and overpriced, as well as difficult to configure, install, use, and maintain," said Nick Bova, VP of Sales and Marketing at ancora Software. "Utilizing our patented machine learning algorithms ancoraDocs can be deployed in a matter of hours or days, not the weeks or months you often see with traditional capture. This helps users start realizing their benefits sooner and produces a faster time to ROI. In addition, it opens the market to SMB organizations, which have historically not been able to take advantage of automated document capture due to the significant costs of getting started."
"We are really happy to sign an agreement with Ricoh Canada's Document Processing Services group," said Noel Flynn, CEO at ancora. "Their extensive experience in providing strategic services to the Canadian market for document management, classification and workflow are the kind of partners we are looking for at ancora", added Flynn. "Like other BPO's in North America they have recognized how ancoraDocs is different and how it will enhance their current offering."
"We are really happy to be partnering with ancora, it has been a real pleasure to work with their teams throughout the evaluation", said Brad Morrison, National Director, Process Automation & Cloud Solutions at Ricoh Canada. "There is a distinctiveness about ancora that we didn't see anywhere else, and though we looked at other Advanced Data Capture companies, none of them delivered the performance, ease of use, and simplicity that ancora could," added Morrison.
About ancora Software
ancora Software, Inc. is an innovative provider of Intelligent Process Automation solutions including Intelligent Document Classification and Data Capture. ancoraDocs, our flagship product, was developed to bring simplicity to a technology that historically has been complex, over-priced, and difficult to configure, install, use, and maintain. Our Business Process Automation solutions with patented artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies help companies eliminate costly manual steps in their business processes such as document classification, document analysis, manual data entry, manual filing, etc. Businesses using ancora Software achieve faster and less expensive business process automation and better controls over valuable critical information. Headquartered in San Diego, CA, ancora Software maintains sales and support operations throughout North America and the UK.
For more information about ancora Software Inc. visit http://www.ancorasoftware.com
About Ricoh
Ricoh is empowering digital workplaces using innovative technologies and services enabling individuals to work smarter. For more than 80 years, Ricoh has been driving innovation and is a leading provider of document management solutions, IT services, communications services, commercial and industrial printing, digital cameras, and industrial systems.
Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group operates in approximately 200 countries and regions. In the financial year ended March 2020, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 2,008 billion yen (approx. 18.5 billion USD).
For further information, please visit http://www.ricoh.ca
Media Contact
Nick Bova, ancora Software, Inc., 614-496-6688, nbova@ancorasoftware.com
SOURCE ancora Software, Inc.