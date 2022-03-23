SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RideAmigos, the commute management platform powering some of the largest public and workplace transportation programs in the United States and Europe, today announced the launch of a new app-based employee benefit program for commuters. The Pave Commute app combines artificial intelligence with behavioral nudges and incentives to help individual employees and groups make smarter, more sustainable transportation choices.
By understanding each commuter's unique needs and preferences, the Pave Commute app provides daily personalized commute recommendations, helps build social connections between coworkers who can commute together, and offers alternatives when weather, traffic or other delays might impact their routine.
The design is based on RideAmigos' research into how people make transportation decisions. This includes an ongoing project with the University of Salzburg on intermodal mobility models, and an award-winning study on personalized commute plans conducted with Duke University's Center for Advanced Hindsight, City of Durham, and North Carolina Central University (NCCU), and funded by a Bloomberg Mayor's Challenge grant. The latter study found that personalized plans and nudges alone could shift up to 10% of solo drivers into more sustainable modes.
Pave Commute takes personalized support a step further by connecting employees with similar commutes in real time to provide a built-in network to share rides and build confidence in new modes like biking and transit.
Since June 2021, RideAmigos has been making Pave Commute available to a few early adopters, including participants in a groundbreaking Travel Rewards Research Pilot administered by LA Metro's Office of Extraordinary Innovation. Beginning today, Pave Commute is available to employers of any size throughout North America and Europe.
RideAmigos believes Pave Commute will revolutionize the way commuters make and feel about their transportation choices. "We have all become accustomed to relying on algorithms to help us make decisions about what music to stream, how to navigate traffic, and which emails are more important," says Corey Tucker, RideAmigos Director of Innovation and Senior Product Manager for the Pave Commute app. "Now there's an app that can apply that same intelligence to helping you optimize the time you spend getting to and from work."
The launch of Pave Commute comes at a time when commuting is becoming a bigger focus for employers, many of which are rethinking employee transportation and parking for essential workers and the hybrid workplace. Businesses like LinkedIn, Mercedes Benz, Patagonia, Rivian and The Würth Group already use RideAmigos solutions to make commuting more sustainable and less stressful for employees as they make new decisions about when and how to commute.
The Pave Commute app is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play store and requires an employer subscription to sign up. Interested employers can learn more at pavecommute.app.
About RideAmigos
At RideAmigos, we are on a mission to change the way the world commutes, for good. Our mobile and web-based commuter engagement solutions combine innovative technology with proven principles of behavioral science to empower everyone to make smarter transportation choices. Large employers, universities and government agencies use our powerful products to reduce congestion, parking demand, and environmental impact while creating healthier, happier communities. We have helped our clients take tens of millions of cars off the road and reduce our collective CO2 footprint by over 280 million pounds. (http://www.rideamigos.com)
