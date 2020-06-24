SAN FRANCISCO, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ridecell Inc., the leading platform provider for shared mobility operators, and technology company and automotive supplier Continental which also provides keyless entry solutions that enable sustainable and connected mobility, today announced that they are collaborating to support ZITY who is offering free services to medical workers. Ridecell is the platform that powers shared mobility customers, and Continental provides its Key as a Service (KaaS) solution that allows service providers to securely access and start vehicles using an App, and manage the vehicle status from the cloud. Together, the companies are offering discounted access to their mobility cloud products to ZITY in Paris during the pandemic to support essential workers. Shared mobility thrives on an ecosystem of partners, and during this crisis, each is doing its part to help front line workers.
"In times of plenty and in times of crisis, Ridecell helps shared mobility operators remain agile and adjust to customer need and demand," said Aarjav Trivedi, CEO of Ridecell. "We do that through our platform's data combined with our vast ecosystem of partners who work together to deliver exceptional customer experiences. During COVID-19, that ecosystem has come together in the service of medical teams and essential workers. We are proud to do what we can to thank these personnel for saving lives while they risk their own. This is a small gesture in comparison to the epic work they do, but we're happy to help them move to and from work without worry."
While ridehailing and carsharing services have taken a hit during the COVID-19 outbreak as fewer people commute, essential workers and delivery services have experienced an increased need for vehicles. Shared mobility operators are offering free rides and rentals to front-line service workers. ZITY is offering free week-long rentals to healthcare and Red Cross workers in Paris to help them get to and from work without worry or costs. Ridecell and Continental have adjusted their pricing for ZITY in solidarity with their commitment to essential workers.
"While every company is facing their own hardships during this crisis, it is still important to work together to get through these challenging times," said Ms. Jennifer Wahnschaff, head of Intelligent Transportation Systems business segment at Continental. "We salute our customers for going above and beyond to service their communities right now. Ridecell and Continental were inspired to discount our joint cloud offerings and bolster ZITY's efforts.
Ridecell offers the world's only end-to-end platform for both carsharing and ridehailing businesses and is designed to create high-yield shared mobility businesses. For more information, visit www.ridecell.com
Continental uses constantly connected driving technologies to improve safety, reduce emissions, and provide mobility for everyone. Founded in 1871, the technology company offers safe, efficient, intelligent, and affordable solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation. For more information, visit www.continental.com
About Ridecell
Ridecell helps companies build and operate profitable shared mobility businesses. With the company's High-yield Shared Mobility™ SaaS toolkit of intelligent software, business services, and ecosystem partners, Ridecell customers maximize three key profit drivers: customer experience; fleet utilization; and operational efficiency.
Founded in 2009, today Ridecell powers some of the most successful shared mobility services in cities across Europe and North America. These services include ZITY from Ferrovial and Groupe Renault, Gig Car Share from AAA, Blu Smart EV Ride sharing Service, and Karma Mobility Experiences from Karma Automotive.
Ridecell is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with more than 170 employees in offices across the globe.
About Continental
Continental develops pioneering technologies and services for sustainable and connected mobility of people and their goods. Founded in 1871, the technology company offers safe, efficient, intelligent, and affordable solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation. In 2019, Continental generated sales of €44.5 billion and currently employs about 240,000 people in 59 countries and markets.
Continental expands its portfolio of products and technologies with a growing range of services that contribute to safe, efficient, and intelligent mobility. The company's solutions include data collection and analyses for road, traffic, and vehicles as well as transportation and parking management. Further, intelligent toll payment, fleet services, digital tire management, smart access systems, as well as mobility as a service, complement the range. The solutions address needs of vehicle manufacturers, suppliers, fleets, tire dealers and tire service providers, industrial customers, or cities. Continental significantly invests in global acquisitions and strategic partnerships to further grow its service business. In 2017, Continental accounted for an annual turnover of more than 500 EUR million from its services business worldwide.
Media Contact:
Jane Gideon
Tel: 415-682-9292
Email: press@ridecell.com