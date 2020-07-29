SAN FRANCISCO, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- rideOS, a technology platform that creates intelligent and optimized routes for fleets of vehicles, today announced its partnership with SF New Deal. The collaboration enabled SF New Deal to streamline operations and increase the number of meals they deliver each day. The partnership began two months ago and is another example of how rideOS technology increases delivery network capacity.
SF New Deal is a non-profit organization founded in response to the COVID-19 crisis. The organization focuses on connecting local restaurants facing overwhelming losses of revenue with at-risk and food-insecure San Franciscans. Their three programs are funded both privately and with government COVID aid and focus on paying restaurant owners to make meals that are delivered to San Francisco's most vulnerable populations. SF New Deal is using rideOS' Optimization product to facilitate many of these meal deliveries.
"One of our major goals at SF New Deal has been to take opportunities, such as federally funded contracts that previously would be restricted to only giant companies and make them available to the small local businesses," said SF New Deal Founder and Executive Director Lenore Estrada. "rideOS' products have enabled our restaurants and small courier services to participate in new revenue streams by participating in community feeding. Using rideOS' efficient delivery routes means that our organization can spend less time thinking about logistics challenges and spend more time providing caring service to our clients and participating small businesses."
The partnership announcement highlights rideOS' recent expansion into supporting delivery and logistics networks for fleets of human-driven and autonomous vehicles. The rideOS platform provides Routing and Optimization products to efficiently match vehicles to complete sets of tasks. The rideOS platform is flexible by design, making it uniquely capable to support any vehicle type and a variety of use-cases.
"At rideOS, we believe in doing good by using our technology to serve our people, partners, and communities," said rideOS Co-Founder and CEO Justin Ho. "My hope for announcing this partnership is to raise more awareness within the technology industry about the important work being done by SF New Deal."
About rideOS
rideOS is a software company that develops flexible mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) technologies designed to support a variety of use-cases and any vehicle type. Our Routing, Optimization, and Dispatch products are uniquely capable of supporting both autonomous and human-driven vehicles; and can be used for a variety of use-cases including ride-hailing, meal delivery, and last-mile logistics. Our products help our partners increase utilization, improve profitability, and drive growth. rideOS is backed by leading global venture capital firms such as Sequoia Capital and Next47. The Company is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Pittsburgh, Berlin and Singapore. rideOS is accelerating the safe, global roll-out of next-generation transport, and we're just getting started.
About SF New Deal
SF New Deal partners with community organizations to address the current health and economic crisis brought on by COVID-19. We work with local restaurants to create meals for neighbors in need, providing income for employees and food for our community.
