Rigado, a global provider of edge device networks for Enterprises, announced today the availability of a software-only version of its Edge Connect platform, enabling IoT solution providers to easily deploy low power wireless sensor networks using existing infrastructure in smart buildings, retail, hospitality and healthcare.
With Rigado Edge Connect SaaS, IoT network providers no longer require dedicated gateways to enable wireless sensor connectivity. Virtually any WiFi access point or edge computing device can be used as a Bluetooth® or Wirepas gateway, reducing deployment time and overall infrastructure costs for IoT projects.
Edge Connect SaaS includes pre-integrated sensor support, as well as tools to enable custom sensors. Edge Connect facilitates data collection and delivery to business applications with several key benefits:
- Configurable data aggregation, filtering & formatting which reduces network load
- Secure integration directly to cloud endpoints such as Azure and AWS
- Plug-and-play sensor integration, reducing months of development time
"Rigado is excited to offer the industry's first software-only approach to enabling IoT connectivity on existing wireless network infrastructure," says Justin Rigling, Rigado Chief Technology Officer. "This significantly lowers the barrier for deployment where installing new gateways is cost-prohibitive. And with our configurable Edge Connect recipes framework, networks are future-proofed as new sensors and use cases emerge."
Edge Connect SaaS is available for infrastructure OEMs that want to add IoT capabilities to their products, as well as IoT solution providers that are looking for ways to shorten time to market and want to reduce complexity. Several Enterprise wireless product manufacturers have already begun to deploy Rigado's Edge Connect SaaS to their installed base of devices, including Cradlepoint. Specifically, the Cradlepoint E300, E3000 and R1900 routers are now field-upgradable to run Edge Connect.
"Rigado is leading the way in simplifying IoT application rollouts," says Marc Bresniker, Senior Vice President of Product Management at Cradlepoint. "By hosting Rigado Edge Connect on a docker container within a Cradlepoint router, they can deliver their application, cellular WAN and Bluetooth capabilities in a simplified architecture that reduces the cost and complexity of IoT applications such as environmental monitoring, asset tracking, and people counting."
"This breakthrough Rigado technology will help building owners and operators accelerate the adoption of IoT sensors across their portfolios," says Susan Clarke, Smart Building Research Director at Verdantix. "Facility executives are seeking more granular data on office occupancy and space utilization to inform strategies for smart cleaning, hybrid workplaces and healthy buildings."
The Rigado Edge Connect platform can run in Docker containers or any Linux environment and includes remote management through the Rigado Edge Direct platform, which monitors sensor network health and provides configuration management. Multiple subscription tiers are available to help solution providers scale based on their needs and use case complexity.
About Rigado
The Rigado Edge-as-a-Service platform is deployed in more than 25,000 locations across 75 countries. Rigado connects over 6 million devices for Enterprise IoT solutions including smart offices & buildings, connected retail, hospitality, healthcare and logistics. Rigado is headquartered in Portland, OR with EMEA offices in London.
