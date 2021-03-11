THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- X-ray analytical instrument manufacturer Rigaku Corporation has recently announced that its Rigaku Vacuum Products division has been sold and established as the independent company, Rotary Vacuum Products, Inc., a New Hampshire corporation headquartered in Salem.
A rotary feedthrough is a specialized part that acts as a sealing device, preventing leakage of liquids or gases. Magnetic rotary feedthrough seal units introduce rotary motion into vacuum or differential pressure environments. Rigaku Vacuum Products supplied "magnetic seals" - vacuum rotary feedthroughs with magnetic fluid - for modern vacuum systems and other process systems.
Former Vice President and General Manager of Rigaku Vacuum Products David Mahoney led the management buyout of the division, whereby Rotary Vacuum Products has purchased the assets and hired the employees of Rigaku Vacuum Products, and now operates separately from the Rigaku organization.
Rotary Vacuum Products will continue with the design, manufacture, sales and repair of magnetic rotary feedthrough seal units for customers in the United States and European Union region. Rigaku magnetic seal units will continue to be manufactured and supplied to the Asia Pacific region by Rigaku Mechatronics Co., Ltd., which is under the Rigaku Group. Rigaku Mechatronics is not involved in the spin-off.
About Rigaku
Since its inception in Japan in 1951, Rigaku has been at the forefront of analytical and industrial instrumentation technology. Rigaku and its subsidiaries form a global group focused on general-purpose analytical instrumentation and the life sciences. With hundreds of major innovations to their credit, Rigaku companies are world leaders in X-ray spectrometry, diffraction, and optics, as well as small molecule and protein crystallography and semiconductor metrology. Today, Rigaku employs over 1,400 people in the manufacturing and support of its analytical equipment, which is used in more than 90 countries around the world supporting research, development, and quality assurance activities. Throughout the world, Rigaku continuously promotes partnerships, dialog, and innovation within the global scientific and industrial communities.
