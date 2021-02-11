WILMINGTON, Mass., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rigaku Analytical Devices, the market leader in handheld 1064 nm Raman technology, proudly announces that its Rigaku ResQ CQL handheld Raman analyzer has won a prestigious 2020 GOOD DESIGN® Award. The GOOD DESIGN Awards Program organized by the Chicago Athenaeum recognizes the most innovative and cutting-edge industrial, product and graphic designs produced worldwide. The ResQ CQL handheld Raman analyzer was named a top product in the Industrial category.
In collaboration with Juggernaut Design out of Scottsdale, AZ, USA, Rigaku Analytical Devices engineered the ResQ CQL as a next-generation handheld 1064 nm Raman analyzer for advanced chemical threat and illegal drug analysis. Rigaku chose to work with the Juggernaut Design team due to their outstanding track record for producing truly rugged products for industrial applications.
"We are honored that the ResQ CQL has been recognized for this prestigious and historical award," said Chris Langford, Raman Product Manager at Rigaku Analytical Devices. "The ResQ CQL was purposely designed to improve the tactical form factor of the original Rigaku handheld Raman platform in order to provide confidence when responding to unknown substances.
"The challenge set by Rigaku was to package a high-tech Raman analyzer for demanding mission-specific environments. Not only does the ResQ CQL look good detecting chemicals in a laboratory setting, but it exceeds the expectations required by the operator in the field," said Chris Buttenob, Design Director at Juggernaut Design. "This rugged device supports gloved use, in-field access to the battery compartment and various adapter kits and we are extremely pleased with the outcome of the ResQ CQL and our partnership with Rigaku."
The Rigaku ResQ CQL handheld 1064 nm Raman analyzer offers first responders, border protection and law enforcement an accurate and cost-effective tool for identifying potential chemical threats that is easily field portable and simple to operate. The utilization of 1064 nm Raman means the ResQ CQL analyzer overcomes fluorescence interference, thus providing a rapid response of less than 1 minute, the ability to scan dirty or colored substances and the capability of scanning through translucent packaging—keeping first responders safe by avoiding exposure. With an onboard library of over 12,000 compounds—including household chemicals, TICS/TIMS, explosives, narcotics, pesticides and steroids— Rigaku analyzers deliver the most comprehensive substance analysis. With optional QuickDetect Technology, the ResQ CQL analyzer has the added capabilities to detect non-visible amounts of narcotics and explosives.
Additional smart features available include:
- On-board 5 MP camera for imaging, colorimetrics analysis, or barcode scanning
- LED flashlight for optimal sample visibility
- Quick Scan button for faster scans
- 4C Technology for precursor monitoring
- Periscope adaptor enhances sampling flexibility
- Connectivity via WiFi, peer-to-peer or USB
- Tamper-proof reports
- Li-PO rechargeable or CR123 disposable batteries
With a history spanning 70 years, GOOD DESIGN is the oldest and most prestigious design awards program. The 2020 awards continue to generate awareness about contemporary design, honoring both products and industry leaders in design and manufacturing that have chartered new directions for innovation and pushed the envelope for competitive products in the world marketplace
For a full list of winners, please visit http://www.good-designawards.com. For more information on the Rigaku ResQ CQL 1064 nm handheld analyzer, please visit http://www.rigaku.com/CQL.
About Rigaku Analytical Devices
Rigaku Analytical Devices is a pioneer in handheld 1064 nm Raman and LIBS-based technology for materials analysis. With thousands of units in use around the globe, Rigaku's portfolio of handheld and portable spectroscopic analyzers offer the most versatile solution for use in public health and safety, scientific and academic research, recycling and reuse of metal alloys and ensuring the quality of key metal alloy components in critical industries. We strive to deliver quality, reliability and engaged expertise to our customers with our advanced products and capabilities. Rigaku is dedicated to continual product development efforts to deliver mission critical enhancements to performance and functionality, while delivering reliable and cost-effective solutions for end users. Our rugged products operate on an open architecture platform and deliver unparalleled accuracy and support for rapid lab-quality results anywhere.
