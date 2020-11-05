HOUSTON, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNET, the "Company"), a leading provider of ultra-secure, intelligent networking solutions and specialized applications, announced its results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.
- Third quarter 2020 revenue of $48.7 million, net loss of $5.5 million or $0.25 per share
- Revenue decreased by 8.7% to $48.7 million compared to prior quarter
- Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 22.3% to $7.5 million compared to prior quarter
- Managed Communications Services (MCS) Sites served decreased 3.2% to 1,190 compared to the prior quarter
- System Integration project backlog of $12.4 million
"RigNet's gross margin grew in the third quarter even as our customers continued to battle the impact of reduced commodity demand due to COVID-19," said Steven Pickett, Chief Executive Officer and President. "We continue to see robust interest in our solutions across our segments and delivered some needle-moving wins in our core MCS business that will begin to add revenue late this year and reach full contribution in the second quarter of 2021. Our strategy of moving "up the stack" is paying off and our ongoing investment in Apps & IoT has differentiated RigNet from our competitors, enabling us to increase market share both in offshore drilling rigs and Floating Production, Storage, and Offtake vessels. We continue to show operational discipline by maintaining tight controls over both operating and back-office costs, as well as capital spending."
Quarterly revenue was $48.7 million, a decrease of $4.7 million, or 8.7%, compared to $53.4 million in the prior quarter and a decrease of $12.3 million, or 20.1%, compared to $61.0 million in the third quarter 2019. Compared to the second quarter 2020, Managed Communications Services (MCS) revenue decreased by $2.2 million, or 6.4%, due to a decrease in site count and new site delays compared to prior quarter. Apps & IoT revenue decreased by $0.4 million, or 5.0%, primarily due to lower bandwidth usage in IoT. Systems Integration (SI) revenue decreased by $2.0 million, or 19.5%, primarily due to the timing of projects. Compared to the third quarter of 2019, MCS revenue decreased by $10.1 million compared to third quarter 2019 due to decreased site counts including rig stacking, and lower equipment sales. Apps & IoT revenue decreased by $0.9 million, or 9.7%, primarily due to lower equipment sales and bandwidth usage in IoT. SI revenue decreased by $1.3 million or 13.0%, compared to the third quarter of 2019 primarily due to differences in the timing on certain projects.
Net loss attributable to common stockholders in the third quarter of 2020 was $5.5 million, or $0.25 per share, compared to net loss attributable to common stockholders of $4.3 million, or $0.21 per share, in the second quarter of 2020 and net loss attributable to common stockholders of $0.5 million, or $0.02 per share, in the third quarter of 2019. The net loss in the third quarter of 2020 included a one-time, non-cash impairment charge on certain intangible assets of $3.8 million. Excluding this charge, net loss in the third quarter of 2020 was $1.7 million or $0.08 per share.
Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure defined and reconciled to GAAP net loss (as described below), was $7.5 million, a decrease of 22.3% compared to $9.7 million in the second quarter of 2020 and a decrease of 31.6% compared to $11.0 million in the third quarter of 2019.
Capital expenditures for the three months ending September 30, 2020 totaled $2.0 million compared to $3.1 million for the three months ending June 30, 2020 and $5.9 million for the quarter ending September 30, 2019. Capital expenditures for the nine months ending September 30, 2020 totaled $8.8 million compared to $17.5 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2019. After accounting for accrued capital expenditures, capital expenditures on a cash basis were $2.1 million and $3.3 million in the quarters ended September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively. Capital expenditures on cash basis was $10.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.
Contracting and Operational Update
In October 2020, RigNet announced it has been awarded a multi-year contract with another premier offshore drilling contractors to provide fully managed communications services and global satellite access to its entire global drilling fleet. The new contract expands the already existing services which include RigNet's machine learning platform, Intelie, and other over the top applications, intelligence, and network security solutions that enable the digital transformation of business operations across the energy value chain, including in some of the harshest offshore environments imaginable.
Also, in October 2020, RigNet secured a multi-year contract to significantly expand existing MCS services with a premier operator of Floating Production, Storage, and Offtake (FPSO) vessels whereby RigNet will provide a fully managed end-to-end architecture of satellite and terrestrial networks.
MCS Site count in the third quarter 2020 decreased by 3.2% to 1,190 compared to 1,229 in the second quarter 2020 and decreased by 14.1% compared to 1,386 in the third quarter 2019.
Project backlog (using costs to costs accounting, formerly known as percentage of completion accounting) was $12.4 million in the third quarter 2020 and $15.9 million in the second quarter 2020 and was $35.9 million in the third quarter 2019.
Additional Detail
In the third quarter 2020, the Company recorded a non-cash intangible assets impairment charge of $3.8 million as a result of the carrying amounts on certain intangible assets which were in excess of their recoverable value. Additionally, the Company recorded $0.1 million in one-time costs directly related to COVID-19 pandemic, such as costs associated with cleaning, testing, quarantine of employees, and modifications to our Gulf of Mexico microwave network, and $0.1 million in merger and acquisition costs. As of September 30, 2020, the Consolidated Leverage Ratio was 2.97 and Consolidated Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio was 2.13. In the second quarter 2020, the Company recorded $3.9 million increase in the fair value of earn-out/contingent consideration related to Intelie, $0.7 million in one-time costs directly related to COVID-19 pandemic, such as costs associated with cleaning, testing, quarantine of employees, and modifications to our Gulf of Mexico microwave network, $0.3 million in executive departure costs, and $0.1 million in merger and acquisition costs. In the quarter ended September 30, 2019, the Company recorded $0.2 million in restructuring costs associated with consolidating three legacy facilities into our new Lafayette Louisiana office and a credit of $0.4 million in GX dispute Phase II costs.
Earnings Call Information
Forward Looking Statements
Non-GAAP Financial Measure
This press release contains the non-GAAP measure Adjusted EBITDA, a measure we believe is useful to investors as a supplemental measure to evaluate overall operating performance and is an integral component of financial covenant ratios in our credit agreement. Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that is not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. We refer you to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the SEC on Wednesday, March 11th, 2020, for a more detailed discussion of the uses and limitations of Adjusted EBITDA.
We define Adjusted EBITDA as net loss plus interest expense; income tax expense (benefit); depreciation and amortization; impairment of goodwill, intangibles, property, plant and equipment; (gain) loss on sales of property, plant and equipment, net of retirements; change in fair value of earn-outs and contingent consideration; stock-based compensation; mergers and acquisitions costs; executive departure costs; restructuring charges; the GX dispute; the GX dispute Phase II costs, one-time costs directly related to COVID-19 pandemic one-time costs directly related to COVID-19 pandemic, such as costs associated with cleaning, testing, quarantine of employees, and modifications to our Gulf of Mexico microwave network, and non-recurring items
A reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA is found in the table below.
RIGNET, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September
2020
June 30,
2020
September
2019
September
2020
September
2019
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of
Comprehensive Loss Data:
Revenue
$
48,722
$
53,391
$
60,993
$
160,874
$
178,835
Expenses:
Cost of revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization)
29,995
33,687
35,662
101,632
108,637
Depreciation and amortization
6,375
6,913
7,172
20,219
23,763
Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets
3,836
-
-
26,977
-
Change in fair value of earn-out/contingent consideration
-
3,916
-
3,916
1,284
Selling and marketing
2,262
2,207
2,784
7,281
9,529
General and administrative
9,295
9,453
12,377
32,577
43,305
Total expenses
51,763
56,176
57,995
192,602
186,518
Operating income (loss)
(3,041)
(2,785)
2,998
(31,728)
(7,683)
Other expense, net
(1,731)
(1,338)
(2,270)
(4,918)
(4,798)
Income (loss) before income taxes
(4,772)
(4,123)
728
(36,646)
(12,481)
Income tax (expense) benefit
(695)
(129)
(998)
156
(5,868)
Net loss
$
(5,467)
$
(4,252)
$
(270)
$
(36,490)
$
(18,349)
Net Loss Per Share - Basic and Diluted
Net loss attributable to RigNet, Inc.
common stockholders
$
(5,537)
$
(4,322)
$
(494)
$
(36,700)
$
(18,633)
Net loss per share attributable to
RigNet, Inc. common stockholders, basic
$
(0.25)
$
(0.21)
$
(0.02)
$
(1.69)
$
(0.94)
Net loss per share attributable to
RigNet, Inc. common stockholders, diluted
$
(0.25)
$
(0.21)
$
(0.02)
$
(1.69)
$
(0.94)
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic
22,573
20,510
19,970
21,776
19,777
Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted
22,573
20,510
19,970
21,776
19,777
Unaudited Non-GAAP Data:
Adjusted EBITDA
$
7,536
$
9,701
$
11,010
$
25,588
$
29,171
RIGNET, INC.
Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September
2020
June 30,
2020
September
2019
September
2020
September
2019
(in thousands)
Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA:
Net loss
$
(5,467)
$
(4,252)
$
(270)
$
(36,490)
$
(18,349)
Interest expense
1,315
1,325
1,784
4,168
4,291
Depreciation and amortization
6,375
6,913
7,172
20,219
23,763
Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets
3,836
-
-
26,977
-
(Gain) loss on sales of property, plant and equipment, net of retirements
79
(166)
8
195
19
Stock-based compensation
502
832
1,504
5,188
7,132
Restructuring costs
-
-
158
-
731
Change in fair value of earn-out/contingent
consideration
-
3,916
-
3,916
1,284
Executive departure costs
-
255
-
553
-
Mergers and Acquisitions costs
67
78
76
213
486
COVID-19 Costs
134
671
-
805
-
GX Dispute Phase II costs
-
-
(420)
-
3,946
Income tax expense (benefit)
695
129
998
(156)
5,868
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP measure)
$
7,536
$
9,701
$
11,010
$
25,588
$
29,171
RIGNET, INC.
Segment Information
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September
2020
June 30,
2020
September
2019
September
2020
September
2019
(in thousands)
Managed Communications Services
Revenue
$
31,939
$
34,136
$
42,055
$
105,971
$
125,593
Cost of revenue
19,523
22,985
24,156
68,010
76,160
Depreciation and amortization
4,510
4,843
5,037
14,012
16,360
Impairment of goodwill
-
-
-
21,755
-
Selling, general and administrative
2,454
2,436
3,303
7,697
10,446
Operating income (loss)
$
5,452
$
3,872
$
9,559
$
(5,503)
$
22,627
Applications and Internet-of-Things
Revenue
$
8,367
$
8,805
$
9,265
$
25,915
$
25,285
Cost of revenue
3,382
3,221
4,091
11,164
12,975
Depreciation and amortization
1,290
1,154
1,218
3,626
3,675
Impairment of intangible assets
3,836
-
-
3,836
-
Selling, general and administrative
1,332
1,563
1,599
4,515
2,999
Operating income (loss)
$
(1,473)
$
2,867
$
2,357
$
2,774
$
5,636
Systems Integration
Revenue
$
8,416
$
10,450
$
9,673
$
28,988
$
27,957
Cost of revenue
7,090
7,481
7,415
22,458
19,502
Depreciation and amortization
157
157
155
478
1,456
Impairment of goodwill
-
-
-
1,386
-
Selling, general and administrative
374
302
464
1,080
2,158
Operating income
$
795
$
2,510
$
1,639
$
3,586
$
4,841
NOTE: Consolidated balances include the segments above along with corporate activities and intercompany eliminations.
RIGNET, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
September 30,
December 31,
2020
2019
(in thousands, except share amounts)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
16,887
$
12,941
Restricted cash
1,500
42
Accounts receivable, net
58,583
67,059
Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted
contracts (CIEB)
14,421
13,275
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
5,141
6,500
Total current assets
96,532
99,817
Property, plant and equipment, net
51,005
60,118
Restricted cash
-
1,522
Goodwill
19,982
46,792
Intangibles, net
20,392
30,145
Right-of-use lease asset
6,193
6,829
Deferred tax and other assets
5,378
5,757
TOTAL ASSETS
$
199,482
$
250,980
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
21,226
$
28,517
Accrued expenses
16,828
16,660
Current maturities of long-term debt
8,836
10,793
Income taxes payable
1,223
2,649
GX dispute accrual
-
750
Deferred revenue and other current liabilities
19,121
11,173
Total current liabilities
67,234
70,542
Long-term debt
100,241
96,934
Deferred revenue
767
855
Deferred tax liability
1,989
2,672
Right-of-use lease liability - long-term portion
5,764
6,329
Other liabilities
16,304
26,771
Total liabilities
192,299
204,103
Equity:
Stockholders' equity
Preferred stock - $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no
shares issued or outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019
-
-
Common stock - $0.001 par value; 190,000,000 shares authorized;
20,556,408 and 19,979,284 shares issued and outstanding at
September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
21
20
Treasury stock - 448,586 and 203,756 shares at September 30, 2020 and
December 31, 2019, respectively, at cost
(3,285)
(2,693)
Additional paid-in capital
189,753
184,571
Accumulated deficit
(152,373)
(115,673)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(27,011)
(19,502)
Total stockholders' equity
7,105
46,723
Non-redeemable, non-controlling interest
78
154
Total equity
7,183
46,877
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
$
199,482
$
250,980
RIGNET, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2020
2019
(in thousands)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
$
(36,490)
$
(18,349)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operations:
Depreciation and amortization
20,219
23,763
Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets
26,977
-
Stock-based compensation
5,188
7,132
Amortization of deferred financing costs
284
252
Deferred taxes
(595)
4,902
Change in fair value of earn-out/contingent consideration
3,916
1,284
Accretion of discount of contingent consideration payable for acquisitions
468
262
(Gain) loss on sales of property, plant and equipment, net of retirements
195
19
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisition:
Accounts receivable, net
7,501
4,995
Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts (CIEB)
(243)
(4,536)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
1,472
128
Right-of-use lease asset
636
1,214
Accounts payable
(4,366)
5,355
Accrued expenses
(225)
36
GX Dispute payment
(750)
(50,000)
Deferred revenue
(1,257)
1,635
Right-of-use lease liability
(827)
(1,593)
Other liabilities
(3,383)
(2,444)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
18,720
(25,945)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(10,698)
(16,776)
Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment
27
300
Net cash used in investing activities
(10,671)
(16,476)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Issuance of common stock upon the exercise of stock options and the vesting of restricted stock
1
4
Stock withheld to cover employee taxes on stock-based compensation
(598)
(1,412)
Subsidiary distributions to non-controlling interest
(286)
(275)
Proceeds from borrowings
15,550
48,500
Proceeds from Paycheck Protection Program Loan
6,298
-
Repayments of long-term debt
(23,163)
(11,413)
Payment of financing fees
(485)
(486)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(2,683)
34,918
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
5,366
(7,503)
Cash and cash equivalents including restricted cash:
Balance, January 1,
14,505
23,296
Changes in foreign currency translation
(1,484)
35
Balance, September 30,
$
18,387
$
15,828
RIGNET, INC.
Selected Operational Data
MCS Site Count
(Unaudited)
3rd
2nd
1st
4th
3rd
2020
2020
2020
2019
2019
Selected Operational Data:
Offshore drilling rigs (1)
176
194
196
185
184
Offshore Production
359
343
386
385
384
Maritime
173
165
177
171
184
Other sites (2)
482
527
592
599
634
Total
1,190
1,229
1,351
1,340
1,386
Project Backlog (in thousands)
$
12,352
$
15,856
$
22,380
$
26,178
$
35,855
(1)
Includes jack up, semi-submersible and drillship rigs
(2)
Includes U.S. and International land sites, completion sites, man-camps, remote offices, and supply bases and offshore-related supply bases, shore offices, tender rigs and platform rigs