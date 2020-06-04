SEOUL, South Korea, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Students learn more efficiently when they are confidently engaged. And deep learning affords such engagement.
Global AI tutor provider and a member company of the Born2Global Centre, Riiid shows why in a recent real-world study demonstrating how personalized intelligent tutoring systems (ITS) predicting precise test results with deep learning algorithms can boost student enthusiasm, energize motivation, and will eventually fuel further business growth.
The paper "Prescribing Deep Attentive Score Prediction Attracts Improved Student Engagement" was recently accepted by top-tier education gathering EDM 2020 (Educational Data Mining), the 13th annual international conference on data mining, happening virtually July 10-13, 2020.
Conducting a detailed A/B test featuring two models – a collaborative filtering algorithm and a deep-learning algorithm – Riiid researchers examined about 78,000 users and their accompanying indexes indicating motivation and engagement. Those factors included test completion rate, registration rate, number of questions solved, conversation rate, and average revenue per user.
Every index showed consistent improvement with the deep-learning algorithm.
Riiid's deep-learning score prediction model tested in this research runs with "assessment modeling," the fundamental pre-training tasks for interactive educational systems. The firm's researchers proposed the pre-train and fine-tune methods of predicting exam scores with student-system interaction data when label data - the actual exam score data in this case - is scarce.
This new scores prediction model showed 36.8% higher accuracy compared to the previous model in terms of MAE (Mean Absolute Error).
The study concludes perceived precision of predicted scores increased test-takers' confidence in solutions, which in turn encourages more active engagement.
One reviewer said, "This is an excellent, practical example of closing the loop from model prediction to actual tangible benefits."
The study was one of the few done prospectively in a real-world setting, as opposed to retrospectively. The results are more realistic when taken outside a laboratory setting, providing more of a tangible value than mere theory.
"Even for AI scientists, most of the time, it is challenging to answer what areas a certain deep learning technology can be implemented in and drive meaningful impact," said Youngnam Lee, Riiid's researcher and the lead author. "This research was only possible because functions of AI research and product operations are tightly aligned and work together at Riiid."
Riiid deployed a deep-learning prediction model to all the users, expecting a higher level of user engagement bringing improved learning efficacy.
Putting utmost efforts in R&D to advance its AI models to enhance their functions, Riiid strives to earn users' trust and drive active engagement - both of which are direct indicators of business growth, as this study shows.
"Riiid's AI doesn't just present a better way of learning; it has great measurable value for business," said YJ Jang, CEO and co-founder of Riiid. "We will continue to study and research fundamental AI tech that brings real-world industrial impact proven through decisive and rapid deployment. We will keep creating unprecedented cases appreciated by the business and academic communities."
For more detailed information on Riiid, visit https://riiid.co/en/main.
About Riiid!
Established in 2014, Riiid (https://riiid.co/en/main) is a global leading AI Tutor solution provider delivering creative disruption to the education market through its cutting-edge AI technology.
Driving the democratization and equalization of educational opportunities, the company launched Santa for TOEIC in 2017, the firm's first commercialized AI Tutor solution based on deep learning algorithm, which has attracted over one million users in South Korea alone. Riiid's AI Tutor Solution aims at replacing hard copy textbooks and traditional lectures with a personalized AI tutor that far outpaces human tutors in learning efficacy at a fraction of the cost. Based on its highly scalable and proven AI technology, Riiid is aggressively expanding its business to new test areas as well as into new geographical markets. It currently operates Santa for TOEIC in Korea and Japan; and has launched Santa SAT in Vietnam.
About Born2Global Centre
Born2Global Centre (www.born2global.com) is a full-cycle service platform for global expansion. Since inception in 2013, Born2Global has been setting the standard for successful startup ecosystem as the main Korean government agency under the Ministry of Science and ICT. Born2Global has expanded and transformed startups to be engaged, equipped and be connected with the global market.
Media Contact
Chee Lee, Communications Director
cheehyun.lee@riiid.co
Jina Lee, PR Manager
jlee@born2global.com