ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today Riley Risk Inc. announced the launch of their new podcast titled It's Under Control which will be hosted by Jake Allen, the company's President and CEO.
"I have been so fortunate in my career to have met, worked with and learned from so many smart people in our industry. This podcast is a forum where thought-leaders, innovators and highly experienced professionals will share their perspectives and knowledge for the benefit of a wider audience," said Mr. Allen.
Each week listeners will hear from leading international security experts as they share a wealth of knowledge on industry best practices, tools and techniques, career advice, technical expertise, emerging technologies and more.
The series kicks off with a discussion about organizational security risk tolerance with guest Steven Antoine, the Chief Security Officer for YUM! Brands which includes global companies like Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and KFC. To listen visit https://rileyrisk.com/podcast
ABOUT RILEY RISK
Riley provides security risk management expertise, tools, and training to commercial, government and non-governmental organizations worldwide. With over a decade of experience supporting clients in more than 80 countries, Riley is uniquely poised to help multi-national organizations identify and manage safety and security risks. From software, advisory services, security management, and training Riley Risk facilitates safe and secure operations in the most complex and challenging markets.
