ATLANTA, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rimidi, a leading clinical management platform designed to optimize clinical workflows, today announced that it has achieved a certified Net Promoter Score® (NPS®) of 70, deploying the survey for the first time.
The score puts Rimidi over 30 points higher than the average healthcare company, and in the 100th percentile of the Software industry. The result underscores that Rimidi's innovative approach to clinical decision support and enabling personalized management of health conditions by connecting disparate data drives significant customer value and return on investment.
Over the past year and a half, Rimidi has rapidly innovated to meet the needs of its customers as the COVID-19 pandemic overwhelmed healthcare providers. The company quickly designed a virtual screening and triage tool to help limit the spread of COVID-19 in healthcare settings, which it has since evolved into the official launch of its patient reported outcomes tool, Survé. This tool can be applied and implemented across multiple clinical use cases to drive shared decision-making and ultimately lead to greater health outcomes. Additionally, earlier this year Rimidi unveiled enhancements to its clinical management platform - which enables more proactive, continuous care for patients - to better support hospitals and health systems as they seek to overcome many challenges identified prior to and during the pandemic.
"This year COVID-19 has continued to bring challenges to hospitals and health systems. We are dedicated to delivering exceptional service and user experience to our customers and have worked diligently to help them address many challenges that have arisen as a result of the pandemic," said Lucienne Ide, MD, PhD, founder and CEO of Rimidi. "We're honored to partner with some of the largest health systems and medical centers in the nation to help them meet their needs through COVID and beyond, and knowing that they are pleased with our partnership is great recognition of the healthcare solutions we are passionate about and our team's commitment to client service."
When asked about their NPS scoring, Rimidi clients said:
- "I have worked with Rimidi for a couple of different projects. I really appreciate their efficiency in resolving issues that I face -- both in working with me to drill down to what the problem is and the speed of their response."
- "The team is very responsive to issues as they arise, and always open to feedback on making the platform more user friendly."
- "A good software to improve efficiency of population management We highly recommend the platform. The staff are easy to work with and the platform continues to improve. It is effective and efficient for providers to quickly evaluate patient data."
- "The COVID screening questionnaire met our needs for our employee and patient populations. The Rimidi Team has been very responsive to our questions, concerns, and needs and continues to work through any issues we experience."
Further evidence of the company's commitment to creating a positive customer experience is Rimidi being named a quarterfinalist in the UCSF Health Awards for three years in a row. Additionally, in 2020 alone, Rimidi grew its client base 600% in 2020, as providers were seeking to streamline workflows and implement healthcare technology as a result of COVID-19.
"Rimidi staff is professional and responsible. For me these are the most important quality of any vendor," said Michael Neystat, Director of Operations at Advanced Medical Care. "They are willing to listen to your feedback and constantly work on improving their services."
To learn more about Rimidi, please visit rimidi.com.
About Rimidi
Rimidi is a cloud-based software platform that enables personalized management of health conditions across populations. Created by doctors, Rimidi avoids the disconnect in connected care by combining patient-generated health data with clinical data from the EHR to drive patient-specific clinical insights and actions. The net effect is a better health system with optimized clinical workflows that enable better decisions, better relationships, better outcomes and ultimately a better healthcare system. For more information, visit rimidi.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.
Media Contact
Michelle Rand, ARPR, on behalf of Rimidi, 855.300.8209, michelle@arpr.com
SOURCE Rimidi