ATLANTA, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Created for clinicians by clinicians, Rimidi, a leading clinical management platform designed to optimize clinical workflows, enhance patient experiences and achieve quality objectives, today announced enhancements to its EHR-integrated platform designed to better support hospitals and health systems as they seek to overcome many challenges identified prior to -- and during -- the COVID-19 pandemic.
As providers continue to embrace technology as an enabler of more proactive, continuous care, Rimidi's composable digital platform supports various models of engagement and intervention for a diverse patient population, and enables providers to move away from using disparate point solutions. As a result, hospitals and health systems will experience greater workflow optimization and improved patient outcomes and engagement -- all while working within the existing (electronic health record) EHR workflow.
"Our mission at Rimidi has always been to solve some of our industry's most pressing and complex challenges by helping clinicians optimize data. And while many of the inefficiencies we're seeing existed pre-COVID, there is now an urgency to take the steps necessary to maximize a health system or hospital team to impact key quality, growth and patient-experience priorities," said Lucienne Ide, MD, PhD, founder of Rimidi. "Moving to a platform approach improves clinical outcomes by combining multiple components of care -- from the EHR to remote patient monitoring (RPM) and more -- to all work together in concert, successfully driving a system's specific goals."
The enhanced Rimidi platform brings RPM, chronic care management, clinical decision support, and patient reported outcomes together to risk stratify patients and identify the right level of intervention, close gaps in care according to evidence-based guidelines, prevent readmissions before they happen, and drive efficiencies in rapidly evolving clinical workflows.
To support the company's growth and overall demand for its platform, Rimidi has doubled the size of its sales, marketing and client success departments since the start of 2021, with plans to continue expanding in its implementation and development teams by the year's end.
