ATLANTA, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rimidi, a cloud-based software platform that enables personalized management of health conditions across populations, today released the results of its 2021 Guide to Remote Patient Monitoring Report, titled, "What Patients Want: The Beginning of a Revolution in Care Delivery." The report, which can be downloaded here, unveils new patient data from leading health system and Rimidi client, Desert Oasis Healthcare, underscores the need for remote patient monitoring (RPM) to improve patient outcomes and cost of care, and details the current reimbursement landscape for providers.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic began, RPM was not widely adopted despite the availability of technology. Limited reimbursement opportunities and lack of incentives for providers have traditionally prevented widespread implementation. COVID-19 exposed the significant need for innovative digital health technologies to better serve patients, however, and the industry saw rapid adoption of technologies such as telehealth and RPM. These solutions have now become critical for hospitals and health systems, enabling them to build new revenue streams and effectively deliver value-based care across the entire healthcare journey. Experts believe that funding and reimbursement for RPM and other virtual models of care will continue to grow along with demand and the move toward value-based care.
Patients have also become accustomed to using RPM. In fact, a recent survey from Rimidi and Desert Oasis Healthcare, which surveyed over 250 patients who are remotely monitored for diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and heart failure, found that 70% of respondents believed RPM enabled them to better manage their health conditions. Further, 90% said that the addition of remote monitoring supplements their face-to-face appointments, making these visits more valuable, and in some cases, replaces the need for frequent in-person appointments altogether.
"RPM has always provided a more effective way for providers and patients to proactively care for conditions. With COVID-19 being a catalyst, the desire for and use of RPM solutions has exploded, and the RPM market is expected to double in the next five years," said Josh Claman, CEO of Rimidi. "As our healthcare system continues to shift from fee-for-service to value-based care, our industry needs to continue focusing on expanding and optimizing reimbursement for RPM and chronic care management as on-ramps to value-based care behaviors."
When choosing which RPM technology to implement, healthcare providers should consider looking for solutions that support multiple disease states and use-cases, embed actionable insights and clinical decision support, and integrate with the practice's established EMR to ensure a holistic, interoperable solution.
"We have been using RPM for over five years now, and when COVID-19 hit, RPM became an even more crucial lifeline for us to make sure our patients with chronic conditions were able to stay safe at home while still receiving continuous, proactive care," said Lindsey Valenzuela PharmD, APh, BCACP, Associate Vice President of Population Health Integration at DOHC. "Using Rimidi's platform, we've been able to improve patient engagement and care outcomes, while optimizing our team's workflow and working within our existing EMR system."
For all of the data, additional resources, and best practices on how to implement RPM for your practice, download and read a free copy of the full report at rimidi.com/lp/download-remote-patient-monitoring-guide-2021.
Rimidi is a cloud-based software platform that enables personalized management of health conditions across populations.
Desert Oasis Healthcare (DOHC) provides primary and immediate care, home health, palliative care, and other services to more than 60,000 members/patients living in the greater Coachella Valley and the Morongo Basin of Riverside and San Bernardino counties.
