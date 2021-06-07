TORONTO, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The AstoundNMN.com website recently went live and has started to produce sales. The Company's initial product being offered on the website is a highly advanced nicotinamide mononucleotide (NMN) tablet which has over a 200% more efficient formulation than what is currently being offered on the market.
With the launch of the e-commerce website, AstoundNMN.com, customers now have easy access to purchase products, explore the limitless possibilities of NMN, and read the latest informational wellness blog posts.
The CEO of Rimrock, Jordan Starkman, states, "We are very excited about the launch of AstoundNMN.com. Our Company's long-term initiative is to provide consumers with the greatest selection of wellness-centered products. Astound NMN is a great addition to our current CBD product line up, and it helps to further our Company's vision and values."
The Astound NMN tablet delivers a combination of NMN, NAD, and additional active ingredients, which significantly increases the product's potency and effectiveness of DNA and telomere repair and therapy. Astound NMN is designed to improve cellular function by optimizing the cellular energy cycle. For more information on NMN go to http://www.astoundnmn.com
